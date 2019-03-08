Gallery

Town's trip back in time as it celebrates 100 years since Peace Day

The Great War soldiers return home at Dereham Train Station as part of the Dereham Peace Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

Soldiers from a century ago arrived by steam train at a Norfolk station as its town went back in time.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Great War soldiers return home and arrive at Dereham Train Station as part of the Dereham Peace Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Great War soldiers return home and arrive at Dereham Train Station as part of the Dereham Peace Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Crowds gathered on Saturday to watch the parade of soldiers, dressed in period costume, as they arrived at the Mid Norfolk Railway in Dereham as part of the town's Peace Day.

The soldiers greeted family members and other local characters from the time, just as they did the day the First World War ended 100 years ago in 1919.

The Great War soldiers return home and arrive at Dereham Train Station as part of the Dereham Peace Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Great War soldiers return home and arrive at Dereham Train Station as part of the Dereham Peace Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Charlie Robinson, chairman of the Mid Norfolk Railway said: "When the came to me and told me their idea I said yes straight away.

"It looks brilliant today, it has come together really nicely and looked great."

The Great War soldiers return home and arrive at Dereham Train Station and are greeted by local people from 1919 as part of the Dereham Peace Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Great War soldiers return home and arrive at Dereham Train Station and are greeted by local people from 1919 as part of the Dereham Peace Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A guard of honour was arranged by the Royal British Legion (RBL) for the acting soldiers, along with current soldiers from the Royal Air Force Station in Swanton Morley.

Peace Day organiser Judy Rogers said: "Last year people were focusing on the missing and forgotten soldiers with a lot of silhouettes, and I wanted to put a twist on that.

The First World War soldiers and Queens Dragoon Guards at Dereham Train Station as part of the Dereham Peace Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The First World War soldiers and Queens Dragoon Guards at Dereham Train Station as part of the Dereham Peace Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"That is why we had soldiers who are currently serving at Swanton Morley here, it brings everything full circle."

The RBL then led a marching parade into the town's Market Place. Crowds from the station followed the parade.

Standard bearers march through town during Dereham Peace Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Standard bearers march through town during Dereham Peace Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A Peace Day service took place at St Nicholas Church, which was attended by the 1919 visitors, soldiers and invited guests, including the families of men whose names appear on Dereham's war memorial and families of men who survived the Great War.

Mrs Rogers said: "I was actually hoping for rain as on that day in 1919, it was pouring down."

The Great War soldiers return home at Dereham Train Station as part of the Dereham Peace Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Great War soldiers return home at Dereham Train Station as part of the Dereham Peace Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Baptist Church also gave out a special copy of Luke's account of the story of Jesus's life to 100 children as they did on the original day.

In the afternoon there was a variety of fun and games on the recreation ground including hobby horse, a free puppet show, cream teas and maypole. There was also a free tea for local pensioners.

The Great War soldiers return home at Dereham Train Station as part of the Dereham Peace Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Great War soldiers return home at Dereham Train Station as part of the Dereham Peace Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Peace Day replaces Dereham's town carnival for the year.

The 1919 vicar of Dereham, Rev William Hudson McNaughton-Jones, left, played by Richard Tree; with the 1919 editor of the Dereham Times, Arthur Mason, centre, played by Ian Clarke; and the 1919 Baptist minister, Benjamin Fendick, played by Nigel Bayley, ready to greet the Great War soldiers at Dereham Train Station as part of the Dereham Peace Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The 1919 vicar of Dereham, Rev William Hudson McNaughton-Jones, left, played by Richard Tree; with the 1919 editor of the Dereham Times, Arthur Mason, centre, played by Ian Clarke; and the 1919 Baptist minister, Benjamin Fendick, played by Nigel Bayley, ready to greet the Great War soldiers at Dereham Train Station as part of the Dereham Peace Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The 1919 vicar of Dereham, Rev William Hudson McNaughton-Jones, left, played by Richard Tree; with the 1919 editor of the Dereham Times, Arthur Mason, centre, played by Ian Clarke; and the 1919 Baptist minister, Benjamin Fendick, played by Nigel Bayley, ready to greet the Great War soldiers at Dereham Train Station as part of the Dereham Peace Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The 1919 vicar of Dereham, Rev William Hudson McNaughton-Jones, left, played by Richard Tree; with the 1919 editor of the Dereham Times, Arthur Mason, centre, played by Ian Clarke; and the 1919 Baptist minister, Benjamin Fendick, played by Nigel Bayley, ready to greet the Great War soldiers at Dereham Train Station as part of the Dereham Peace Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Crowds at the Dereham Peace Day in 1919. Picture: Gordon Olley Archive Crowds at the Dereham Peace Day in 1919. Picture: Gordon Olley Archive

Races at the Dereham Peace Day in 1919. Picture: Gordon Olley Archive Races at the Dereham Peace Day in 1919. Picture: Gordon Olley Archive

Returning Great War soldiers march through town during the Dereham Peace Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Returning Great War soldiers march through town during the Dereham Peace Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

People from 1919 make their way to the church through town during Dereham Peace Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY People from 1919 make their way to the church through town during Dereham Peace Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Returning Great War soldiers march through town during the Dereham Peace Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Returning Great War soldiers march through town during the Dereham Peace Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Historian Neil Storey is one of the returning soldiers, representing his great grandfather, Frederick Griffin from the 5th battalion Norfolk Regiment during Dereham Peace Day. With him is Fiona Jay in a First World War Land Army uniform. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Historian Neil Storey is one of the returning soldiers, representing his great grandfather, Frederick Griffin from the 5th battalion Norfolk Regiment during Dereham Peace Day. With him is Fiona Jay in a First World War Land Army uniform. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Returning Great War soldiers are welcomed to Dereham Train Station as part of the Dereham Peace Day. From left, Ethan Harvey, Sam Skinner, Beverley Main, and Reuben Harvey. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Returning Great War soldiers are welcomed to Dereham Train Station as part of the Dereham Peace Day. From left, Ethan Harvey, Sam Skinner, Beverley Main, and Reuben Harvey. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

You may also want to watch:

Local people from 1919 greet the returning Great War soldiers at Dereham Train Station as part of the Dereham Peace Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Local people from 1919 greet the returning Great War soldiers at Dereham Train Station as part of the Dereham Peace Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Returning soldiers arrive at Dereham Train Station by steam locomotive as part of the Dereham Peace Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Returning soldiers arrive at Dereham Train Station by steam locomotive as part of the Dereham Peace Day. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY