Firefighters battle blaze at town moor near pond which dried up

Neatherd Moor in Dereham, where the fire happened. - Credit: Ian Burt

Town folk helped tackle a blaze on a moor near a pond which dried up due to hot weather.

Those living nearby managed to get the grass fire at Neatherd Moor in Dereham under control on Monday afternoon before crews from King's Lynn and Swaffham arrived and put it out.

The site of the fire was close to where a duck pond dried up after prolonged spells of dry weather.

Crews were called to the blaze at 2.15pm and by 2.47pm it had been extinguished and firefighters left the scene.