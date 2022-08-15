News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Firefighters battle blaze at town moor near pond which dried up

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 8:01 PM August 15, 2022
Neatherd Moor in Dereham. Picture: Ian Burt

Neatherd Moor in Dereham, where the fire happened. - Credit: Ian Burt

Town folk helped tackle a blaze on a moor near a pond which dried up due to hot weather.

Those living nearby managed to get the grass fire at Neatherd Moor in Dereham under control on Monday afternoon before crews from King's Lynn and Swaffham arrived and put it out.

The site of the fire was close to where a duck pond dried up after prolonged spells of dry weather.

Crews were called to the blaze at 2.15pm and by 2.47pm it had been extinguished and firefighters left the scene.

