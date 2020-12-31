News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Dereham mum to attempt 2021 squats for charity

Noah Vickers

Noah Vickers

Published: 2:39 PM December 31, 2020   
Jade Lewis

Jade Lewis, 25, is preparing to squat 2021 times in January 2021 - in a charity fundraising effort. - Credit: Submitted

A Dereham mum is preparing to complete 2021 squats over January, in a charity fundraising effort.

Mum-of-three Jade Lewis, 25, said she first became aware of the Childhood Eye Cancer Trust when in 2018 she was diagnosed with keratoconus - a non-cancerous eye disorder that had to be treated with a cornea transplant. 

Ms Lewis said: “What I went through with that was hard, so I do sympathise with everyone that’s going through this, especially children - and they don’t have many staff running the trust, so they’re trying to raise as much as possible.”

Ms Lewis will join hundreds of other fundraising squatters across the country from Saturday to raise money in the fight against retinoblastoma - an eye cancer that mostly affects children under six. Approximately one child is diagnosed with it in the UK every week. 

To contribute to Ms Lewis’s fundraiser and to see how many squats she’ll be doing each day to meet her goal, visit: https://www.facebook.com/donate/346437010079730/

People
Dereham News

