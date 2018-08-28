Search

Town mayor and Father Christmas among the guests at Dereham community hub celebration

PUBLISHED: 10:52 06 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:53 06 December 2018

Dereham Meeting Point, which is hosting a string of festive events for users. Picture: MATTHEW USHER

Dereham Meeting Point, which is hosting a string of festive events for users. Picture: MATTHEW USHER

More than 60 people joined town mayor Hilary Bushell for a Christmas party held at Dereham Meeting Point, which supports local over 55s and those with a disability.

Dereham Meeting Point regulars enjoying a Christmas party at the St Withburga Lane centre. Photo: SUPPLIEDDereham Meeting Point regulars enjoying a Christmas party at the St Withburga Lane centre. Photo: SUPPLIED

The centre, in St Withburga Lane, runs social activities ranging from games and a garden club, to singing, reminiscence and art sessions, also offering chiropody and transport services.

Those attending the Christmas party enjoyed a three-course lunch, music from guitarist and singer Laurie Menear and a raffle with prizes donated by the nearby Co-op store, which also sent two members of staff to help with the lunch.

It was the first in a string of festive events being organised for Meeting Point users, with other upcoming activities including visits from the Gressenhall Singers and local school children, as well as trips to a local café for a seasonal lunch and to the Cromer Pier Christmas Show.

For more information about Dereham Meeting Point, visit www.webjam2.co/derehammeetingpoint

