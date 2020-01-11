Search

Advanced search

Fury as pothole fix leaves lump 'the size of manhole cover' protruding

PUBLISHED: 17:00 11 January 2020

Edward Walden says a repair on the junction of Stone Road and Orchid Avenue is the latest example of pothole problems in Toftwood, Dereham. Picture: Edward Walden/Archant.

Edward Walden says a repair on the junction of Stone Road and Orchid Avenue is the latest example of pothole problems in Toftwood, Dereham. Picture: Edward Walden/Archant.

Edward Walden/Archant

A piece of road the "size of a manhole cover" was left protruding after work was carried out to fix potholes, a resident claims.

Edward Walden removed a lump of concrete from the junction of Stone Road and Orchid Avenue in Toftwood, Dereham, following a pothole repair. Picture: ArchantEdward Walden removed a lump of concrete from the junction of Stone Road and Orchid Avenue in Toftwood, Dereham, following a pothole repair. Picture: Archant

Edward Walden moved the concrete to the pavement, but said it was a matter of time before potholes on the roads in Toftwood, near Dereham, caused serious damage or injury.

His grievance came to a head this week when he noticed the pothole repair on the junction of Stone Road and Orchid Avenue, where a lump was noticeably protruding from the road.

When he asked neighbours about the fix, they told Mr Walden it had been carried out the previous day.

Edward Walden removed a lump of concrete from the junction of Stone Road and Orchid Avenue in Toftwood, Dereham, following a pothole repair. Picture: ArchantEdward Walden removed a lump of concrete from the junction of Stone Road and Orchid Avenue in Toftwood, Dereham, following a pothole repair. Picture: Archant

"I'm completely incensed with the state of the repairs," said Mr Walden. "I could have done a better job myself - it just beggar's belief.

"When I first looked at the repair it was sticking right up. It was at least the size of a dinner plate, more like a manhole cover.

"I dread to think what could have happened. I'm thinking of the newspaper boys and girls in the morning, and the people driving their cars along there because it's a busy road."

Edward Walden says a repair on the junction of Stone Road and Orchid Avenue is the latest example of pothole problems in Toftwood, Dereham. Picture: ArchantEdward Walden says a repair on the junction of Stone Road and Orchid Avenue is the latest example of pothole problems in Toftwood, Dereham. Picture: Archant

Fearful of the prospect of someone being injured, the 72-year-old decided to take matters into his own hands.

You may also want to watch:

"What I've done is picked up the lump and left it propped against a hedge, so the road is basically as it was," he said. "It's better off out of the way where it can do no damage.

Edward Walden says a repair on the junction of Stone Road and Orchid Avenue is the latest example of pothole problems in Toftwood, Dereham. Picture: ArchantEdward Walden says a repair on the junction of Stone Road and Orchid Avenue is the latest example of pothole problems in Toftwood, Dereham. Picture: Archant

"They should have just left it the way it was - it was safer before."

Mr Walden, who has lived on Stone Road for 16 years, said he had encountered countless pothole problems and sub-standard repairs in Toftwood.

As before, he has reported the latest incident to Norfolk County Council and its Highways department.

Edward Walden says a repair on the junction of Stone Road and Orchid Avenue is the latest example of pothole problems in Toftwood, Dereham. Picture: ArchantEdward Walden says a repair on the junction of Stone Road and Orchid Avenue is the latest example of pothole problems in Toftwood, Dereham. Picture: Archant

However, he believed the road network in the area ultimately needed completely resurfacing "before someone breaks their ankle".

"It's not the first time I've reported this sort of thing to Norfolk Highways," he added. "We've had issues here for years.

"They do these temporary fixes but this particular junction is on a bus route and it's going to get broken up because the buses have no choice but to drive over it.

"Why not just leave it and do a proper job later down the line instead?"

Norfolk County Council has been approached for comment.

Most Read

‘We moved to Norfolk for a better life - it’s been the total opposite’

A Dereham homeowner says he has been plagued by crime since moving from London, culminating in the vandalism of his car. Picture: Contributed

Luxury hotel and wedding venue shuts without warning

Wedding venue Lenwade House Hotel has closed

Explosions heard after fire near to hotel in Norwich city centre

Police at the scene following the fire on Prince of Wales Road PIC: Peter Walsh.

Motorcyclist dies in A140 crash

Police at the scene of a serious road traffic collision on the A140 at Dickleburgh Picture: Simon Parkin

Pub at heart of community gets set to close

Amanda Rose, landlady of the Red Lion which is closing at the end of January. Photo : Steve Adams

Most Read

Norwich bar closes down

Panda Bar director Samantha Elliott, pictured when the business opened in 2018. Picture: Archant

Norfolk town could get McDonald’s and Starbucks

Downham Market could be getting a McDonald's restaurant. Jay Nelson

Another empty shop for seaside town after trader decides to cut overheads by drastically downsizing

Sheringham shop owner Cliff Morris, who is dramatically downsizing his business after 33 years of trading. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

WATCH: Video shows rat on window sill in McDonald’s

A rat was filmed in the McDonald's restaurant on King's Lynn's Hardwick Estate just before Christmas. Photo: Michael Darlington

‘Ginormous’ cliff collapse leaves caravans at risk of falling

A huge section of cliff has fallen onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham. Picture: Amanda Stephens

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Luxury hotel and wedding venue shuts without warning

Wedding venue Lenwade House Hotel has closed

‘We moved to Norfolk for a better life - it’s been the total opposite’

A Dereham homeowner says he has been plagued by crime since moving from London, culminating in the vandalism of his car. Picture: Contributed

Couple’s heartbreak after shock wedding venue closure

Laura Black and Catalin Birladeanu have lost �1,000 following the closure of Lenwade House Hotel. Picture: Courtesy of Laura Black/Denise Bradley.

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s 4-0 Premier League defeat at Manchester United

Marcus Rashford opened the floodgates for Manchester United against Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Manchester United 4-0 Norwich City - Canaries have an afternoon to forget at the Theatre of Dreams

It was an afternoon to forget to Norwich City at Old Trafford. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists