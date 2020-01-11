Fury as pothole fix leaves lump 'the size of manhole cover' protruding

Edward Walden says a repair on the junction of Stone Road and Orchid Avenue is the latest example of pothole problems in Toftwood, Dereham. Picture: Edward Walden/Archant. Edward Walden/Archant

A piece of road the "size of a manhole cover" was left protruding after work was carried out to fix potholes, a resident claims.

Edward Walden moved the concrete to the pavement, but said it was a matter of time before potholes on the roads in Toftwood, near Dereham, caused serious damage or injury.

His grievance came to a head this week when he noticed the pothole repair on the junction of Stone Road and Orchid Avenue, where a lump was noticeably protruding from the road.

When he asked neighbours about the fix, they told Mr Walden it had been carried out the previous day.

"I'm completely incensed with the state of the repairs," said Mr Walden. "I could have done a better job myself - it just beggar's belief.

"When I first looked at the repair it was sticking right up. It was at least the size of a dinner plate, more like a manhole cover.

"I dread to think what could have happened. I'm thinking of the newspaper boys and girls in the morning, and the people driving their cars along there because it's a busy road."

Fearful of the prospect of someone being injured, the 72-year-old decided to take matters into his own hands.

"What I've done is picked up the lump and left it propped against a hedge, so the road is basically as it was," he said. "It's better off out of the way where it can do no damage.

"They should have just left it the way it was - it was safer before."

Mr Walden, who has lived on Stone Road for 16 years, said he had encountered countless pothole problems and sub-standard repairs in Toftwood.

As before, he has reported the latest incident to Norfolk County Council and its Highways department.

However, he believed the road network in the area ultimately needed completely resurfacing "before someone breaks their ankle".

"It's not the first time I've reported this sort of thing to Norfolk Highways," he added. "We've had issues here for years.

"They do these temporary fixes but this particular junction is on a bus route and it's going to get broken up because the buses have no choice but to drive over it.

"Why not just leave it and do a proper job later down the line instead?"

Norfolk County Council has been approached for comment.