England's 'most capped' football fan plans a 'game a day' in Qatar

Ian Odgers, England's most 'capped' football fan is ready for Qatar - Having secured his tickets - Credit: Michael Lyons Photography

England’s 'most capped' football fan is on his way to Qatar this winter, having secured tickets to watch the Three Lions in their World Cup campaign.

Ian Odgers, from Dereham, will be watching all three of the team's group stage matches at the tournament, which kicks off in just 71 days time.

Ever the optimistic, he has also planned to be in Qatar for the round of 16. If England make it to the final, he will be at every England game bar one.

England football super fan Ian Odgers, left, with Gary Neville - Credit: Ian Odgers

As well as the England matches, he also plans to attend a game a day until he flies home.

Mr Odgers, an operations manager at Peerless Plastics and Coatings in Thetford, declined to say how much his trip was going to cost him.

“I’d rather not say what I am paying as my wife might read this," he added.

He is one of the 265 people on ‘top caps’, a loyalty scheme for England football fans.

And Mr Odgers is as loyal as they come, having not missed a qualification or friendly game for England for more than a decade - apart from during the pandemic when restrictions were in place.

In fact, there is no one in England with more 'caps' than him.

He is due to arrive in Qatar on November 20, the day before England's first match, against Iran.

England football super fan Ian Odgers, right, with another fan at Wembley for the Euros 2020 game against Germany. - Credit: Ian Odgers

The team's other two group games are against the USA on November 25 and Wales on November 29.

As well as England games, he plans to go to other matches on every day he is in the country.

He is planning to fly home on December 4, by which time he hopes he might have seen England play in the 'round of 16', provided they have qualified.

If England advance still further, Mr Ogden will watch the quarter final in the UK - as he did during their campaign in Russia in 2018 - before returning to Qatar for the semi-final and, he hopes, the final.

He is guaranteed tickets for the games, if England progress, because of his loyalty.

Mr Odgers is expecting a World Cup like no other.

The final scoreline from the England game against Germany at Wembley in the Euros 2020. - Credit: Ian Odgers

“The Christmas World Cup is strange, it will be nice to have some winter sun, but I will miss the Christmas build-up back home,” he said.

“It's going to be a strange experience for me culture-wise. Although I am quite well travelled, this area will be very new to me.

“We've been told alcohol will be available three hours before and one hour after games and in fan zones and hotels. There are going to be advice emails sent ahead of the tournament for all fans.

“I think the stadiums will be incredible and I will be attending games at all but one, unless England is in the third-placed play-off again.”

He will be staying in an apartment, a short metro ride outside of the capital city of Doha.

Despite his dedication, the Dereham resident does not fancy the men’s team to win their second World Cup and believes after a semi-final, and final showing in the last two tournaments, it is ‘do or die’ for Gareth Southgate.

“I rank our chances as very slim, but I felt that going out to Russia,” he added.

“I've stood by Gareth but the last result was a disgrace, it's do or die for him.”