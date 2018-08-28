Poll

Bank promises to clean up following bird poo complaint

A mid-Norfolk bank branch has vowed to clean up its act after receiving a complaint about large quantities of bird mess on its exterior walls and cashpoint.

Dereham resident Justin Dack took to social media to express his disgust after finding birds faeces covering part of the cash machine on Tuesday November 27.

The father-of-two posted on Twitter and shared photos.

He said: “Barclays can your staff please do something about its East Dereham branch shop front, the whole front of the building is absolutely plastered in pigeon poo.”

He added that it was “all over the cash machine” and said: “I’ve never seen so much pigeon poo as currently outside Barclays bank, doesn’t really show the town in a good light.

“Maybe someone from the council or Barclays could do something about it?”

A spokesperson from Barclays quickly responded and promised to feed back to the management team of the branch, based in Market Place in the town.

They added: “Over the last few days a flock of pigeons has started roosting on the front of our building in East Dereham.

“We have arranged for our contractors to visit the branch to clean the front of the building and to develop a long term solution to the problem.

“The staff do monitor the state of the ATM, and clean it when necessary, but we have also arranged for a deep clean of the ATM to take place.

“We apologise to customers for the inconvenience caused and will work to solve this problem as quickly as possible.”

