Further delay in decision on plans for 255 more homes in Norfolk town

Yaxham Road in Dereham, where 255 homes could be built. Picture: Ian Clarke Archant

A decision on proposals for 255 more homes in Dereham is being delayed again.

Hopkins Homes wants to develop a site off Yaxham Road and having been deferred by Breckland Council's planning committee last month, it was being recommended for approval this Monday.

It is nearly 10 years since the company first submitted the plans.

But it has emerged that the application has now been further deferred until the September meeting.

No reason for the deferral has been given.

Dereham town clerk Tony Needham said: "At this point it is not known why it has been withdrawn, but it is good news,

"Dereham still has unresolved infrastructure constraints. The highways improvements identified by Breckland Council in the Local Plan, as being needed, are now deemed to be undeliverable by Norfolk County Council."

Mr Needham added: "It has also now been established that the computer models used to assess the impact these developments will have on the levels of congestion in the town do not work properly once the network becomes congested.

"As a result of the computer models not working properly, the assessment of the impact this development will have on the levels of congestion is, therefore, not much more guesswork."

Since the last committee meeting, a number of further issues were raised around the application, including a call from Norfolk County Council for the developers to pledge almost £900,000 to education in the area.

Should the application be approved, the county council would seek £897,408 from Hopkins to mitigate for additional strain on the two schools nearest by - Toftwood Infant School and Toftwood Community Junior School.

It would also see Hopkins pledge around £500,000 towards a new footbridge at Westfield Lane, as well as proposing a new roundabout on Yaxham Road to access the site and strengthening of the Westfield Lane rail bridge.

Dereham Town Council and Yaxham Parish Council have lodged further concerns around the impact of the proposed development, relating to transport and drainage.

By 2025 it is projected that the Tavern Lane junction will be operating over its design capacity by 30pc and the Lynn Hill mini-roundabout by 20pc.