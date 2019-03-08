Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Further delay in decision on plans for 255 more homes in Norfolk town

PUBLISHED: 12:39 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:52 19 July 2019

Yaxham Road in Dereham, where 255 homes could be built. Picture: Ian Clarke

Yaxham Road in Dereham, where 255 homes could be built. Picture: Ian Clarke

Archant

A decision on proposals for 255 more homes in Dereham is being delayed again.

More than 250 homes could be build off Yaxham Road and Dumpling Green in Dereham. Picture: GoogleMore than 250 homes could be build off Yaxham Road and Dumpling Green in Dereham. Picture: Google

Hopkins Homes wants to develop a site off Yaxham Road and having been deferred by Breckland Council's planning committee last month, it was being recommended for approval this Monday.

It is nearly 10 years since the company first submitted the plans.

But it has emerged that the application has now been further deferred until the September meeting.

No reason for the deferral has been given.

Yaxham Road in Dereham, where 255 homes could be built. Picture: Ian ClarkeYaxham Road in Dereham, where 255 homes could be built. Picture: Ian Clarke

Dereham town clerk Tony Needham said: "At this point it is not known why it has been withdrawn, but it is good news,

You may also want to watch:

"Dereham still has unresolved infrastructure constraints. The highways improvements identified by Breckland Council in the Local Plan, as being needed, are now deemed to be undeliverable by Norfolk County Council."

Mr Needham added: "It has also now been established that the computer models used to assess the impact these developments will have on the levels of congestion in the town do not work properly once the network becomes congested.

"As a result of the computer models not working properly, the assessment of the impact this development will have on the levels of congestion is, therefore, not much more guesswork."

Since the last committee meeting, a number of further issues were raised around the application, including a call from Norfolk County Council for the developers to pledge almost £900,000 to education in the area.

Should the application be approved, the county council would seek £897,408 from Hopkins to mitigate for additional strain on the two schools nearest by - Toftwood Infant School and Toftwood Community Junior School.

It would also see Hopkins pledge around £500,000 towards a new footbridge at Westfield Lane, as well as proposing a new roundabout on Yaxham Road to access the site and strengthening of the Westfield Lane rail bridge.

Dereham Town Council and Yaxham Parish Council have lodged further concerns around the impact of the proposed development, relating to transport and drainage.

By 2025 it is projected that the Tavern Lane junction will be operating over its design capacity by 30pc and the Lynn Hill mini-roundabout by 20pc.

Most Read

Boy, 12, arrested after two knives found at Norfolk high school

North Walsham High School. Picture: Google Maps

Norfolk family’s £4.5m farm is being sold for the first time since 1823

Elizabeth Purdy's family is selling Green Farm at Paston for the first time since 1823. It is valued at £4.5m. Picture: Chris Hill

Police close NDR following concerns for woman’s safety

Police have closed the NDR in both directions following concerns for a woman's safety. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Travellers set up in Norfolk resort

Travellers have pitched up on the cliff tops at Hunstanton near the lighthouse Picture: Chris Bishop

Residents’ anger over vandalism and drug use in north Norwich

Residents have spoken of problems in the area after cars were vandalised in the Silver Street and Silver Road area of Norwich. Photo: Jessica Frank-Keyes

Most Read

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Travellers set up in Norfolk resort

Travellers have pitched up on the cliff tops at Hunstanton near the lighthouse Picture: Chris Bishop

Town centre cordoned off after serious accident involving pedestrian and lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man arrested after primary academy put in lockdown

Hall Road, in Kessingland. Picture: Reece Hanson

Gang of 30 youths armed with knives and dealing drugs in Chapelfield Gardens

Three men are spoken to by officers before one is arrested for possession of cannabis. Picture: Norfolk Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police close NDR following concerns for woman’s safety

Police have closed the NDR in both directions following concerns for a woman's safety. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Student died after losing control of car

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Run Norwich 2019: Everything you need to know

Runners get started at last year's Run Norwich event. Picture: Epic Action Imagery

Boy, 12, arrested after two knives found at Norfolk high school

North Walsham High School. Picture: Google Maps

Norfolk family’s £4.5m farm is being sold for the first time since 1823

Elizabeth Purdy's family is selling Green Farm at Paston for the first time since 1823. It is valued at £4.5m. Picture: Chris Hill
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists