Search

Advanced search

Heritage trust take events online to avoid coronavirus disruption

PUBLISHED: 10:50 24 August 2020 | UPDATED: 11:22 24 August 2020

A exhibition called Dereham in Peace and War 1914 opened at Bishop Bonner's Cottage Museum during a free family day. Picture: Matthew Usher.

A exhibition called Dereham in Peace and War 1914 opened at Bishop Bonner's Cottage Museum during a free family day. Picture: Matthew Usher.

© Archant Norfolk 2014

Dereham Heritage Trust is taking its talks online to avoid further disruption from the coronavirus pandemic.

Like many voluntary organisations, Dereham Heritage Trust has had to cancel its programme of monthly meetings and events this summer, due to COVID-19.

Determined to provide the best possible service to its members, the trust is now planning to continue its talks online.

You may also want to watch:

The online programme kicks off with a presentation by Adrian O’Dell on 19th century industrial activity in Norfolk and its market towns.

A spokesperson from the trust, said: “Trust members will be able to watch the presentation at a time of their own choosing.

“Then, on the evening when the monthly meeting would have been held, members can join an online question and answer session with Adrian.”

To find out more about Dereham Heritage Trust, go to the website at www.derehamhistory.com

• To become a Member of the Trust, contact the Membership Secretary, Ken Hawkins, on ken-hawkins@tiscali.co.uk, or phone on 01362 691455.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Marine biologist crowdfunding to support copyright fight with comedian Ricky Gervais

Norwich man John Savage, who is locked in a legal wrangle with Ricky Gervais. Picture: Albanpix.com

First coronavirus death in Norfolk hospital in 40 days

There have been no coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital since June 8 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

City set for Hugill swoop

Jordan Hugill is set to link up with Norwich City at their German training base Picture: Nigel French/PA Images

Italian restaurant coming next as popular tapas bar closes

Jose Garcia, owner of Torero Bar de Tapas. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Three taken to hospital after car overturns

Three people were cut free from a car after it overturned on the A134 Brandon Road at Thetford Picture: Brandon fire station

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Marine biologist crowdfunding to support copyright fight with comedian Ricky Gervais

Norwich man John Savage, who is locked in a legal wrangle with Ricky Gervais. Picture: Albanpix.com

First coronavirus death in Norfolk hospital in 40 days

There have been no coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital since June 8 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

City set for Hugill swoop

Jordan Hugill is set to link up with Norwich City at their German training base Picture: Nigel French/PA Images

Italian restaurant coming next as popular tapas bar closes

Jose Garcia, owner of Torero Bar de Tapas. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Three taken to hospital after car overturns

Three people were cut free from a car after it overturned on the A134 Brandon Road at Thetford Picture: Brandon fire station

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

First coronavirus death in Norfolk hospital in 40 days

There have been no coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital since June 8 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Cyclist yelled at by passenger just before crash with car

Norwich Road in the village of Booton, near Reepham. Police are investigating after a cyclist was injured in a crash with a car there. Picture: Google StreetView

Coronavirus cases are falling again in Norfolk after rise at start of August

Postwick Park and Ride which is currently closed and being used at a Covid-19 testing station. Photo: Archant

Italian restaurant coming next as popular tapas bar closes

Jose Garcia, owner of Torero Bar de Tapas. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Farmer died following three-vehicle crash involving lorry

A man has died following a collision between a car and a lorry on the A149 at Stalham. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske