Heritage trust take events online to avoid coronavirus disruption

Dereham Heritage Trust is taking its talks online to avoid further disruption from the coronavirus pandemic.

Like many voluntary organisations, Dereham Heritage Trust has had to cancel its programme of monthly meetings and events this summer, due to COVID-19.

Determined to provide the best possible service to its members, the trust is now planning to continue its talks online.

The online programme kicks off with a presentation by Adrian O’Dell on 19th century industrial activity in Norfolk and its market towns.

A spokesperson from the trust, said: “Trust members will be able to watch the presentation at a time of their own choosing.

“Then, on the evening when the monthly meeting would have been held, members can join an online question and answer session with Adrian.”

To find out more about Dereham Heritage Trust, go to the website at www.derehamhistory.com

• To become a Member of the Trust, contact the Membership Secretary, Ken Hawkins, on ken-hawkins@tiscali.co.uk, or phone on 01362 691455.