Hairdresser's sponsored silence raises £1000 for homeless charity
PUBLISHED: 16:07 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:07 13 August 2019
A Dereham hairdresser who was moved by the story of a 29-year-old homeless man has raised £1,000 for charity.
Jane Rice-Smith, owner of Rouge Et Noir in Dereham, raised the money after talking to a young man named Michael in Norwich.
The chatty hairdresser did a sponsored silence to raise money and also collected clothing and sleeping bags for St Martins Charity.
She said: "Five hours of silence might have been hard and emotional for me but these people who live on the streets have is a thousand times worse."
The last time Mrs Rice-Smith heard from Michael, he had been moved into housing.
Jan Sheldon, chief executive officer at St Martins said: "St Martins is extremely grateful for the support we get and Jane Rice-Smith is worked really hard to provide funds to help us provide accommodation four rough sleepers and help people lead the lives they want to."
Mrs Rice-Smith is hoping to do a free day of hair cutting for homeless people in the near future.