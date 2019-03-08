Hairdresser's sponsored silence raises £1000 for homeless charity

Jane Rice-Smith, owner of Rouge Et Noir in Dereham with Jan Sheldon, chief executive officer at St Martins. Picture: Archant Archant

A Dereham hairdresser who was moved by the story of a 29-year-old homeless man has raised £1,000 for charity.

Jane Rice-Smith, owner of Rouge Et Noir in Dereham, raised the money after talking to a young man named Michael in Norwich.

The chatty hairdresser did a sponsored silence to raise money and also collected clothing and sleeping bags for St Martins Charity.

She said: "Five hours of silence might have been hard and emotional for me but these people who live on the streets have is a thousand times worse."

The last time Mrs Rice-Smith heard from Michael, he had been moved into housing.

Jan Sheldon, chief executive officer at St Martins said: "St Martins is extremely grateful for the support we get and Jane Rice-Smith is worked really hard to provide funds to help us provide accommodation four rough sleepers and help people lead the lives they want to."

Mrs Rice-Smith is hoping to do a free day of hair cutting for homeless people in the near future.