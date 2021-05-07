Generous Amelia, 5, donates 11 inches of hair to children's charity
- Credit: Submitted
A Dereham girl has decided to donate 11 inches of her hair, along with more than £1,100, to a charity who make wigs for children with cancer.
Five-year-old Amelia Wright decided to do this after seeing a child with leukaemia, and talked with her mother about how she could help - which led them to talk about the Little Princess Trust charity.
“She was born with loads and loads of hair, and she’s always had just a little bit cut off, but this is the biggest haircut she’s ever had,” said her mother, Emma.
“It costs £450 just to make one wig, so she’s done ever so well, bless her little heart,” she added.
“We just thought we’d donate the hair and if we could get a little bit of money, then that was an extra bonus to help us as much as we could. But the fund’s still going up and we’re over £1,100.”
Donations for the Little Princess Trust are still welcome via Amelia’s GoFundMe page: 'Amelia's Big Hair Cut'