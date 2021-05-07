Published: 2:54 PM May 7, 2021

Amelia Wright, pictured after having 11 inches of her hair cut off for the Little Princess Trust. - Credit: Submitted

A Dereham girl has decided to donate 11 inches of her hair, along with more than £1,100, to a charity who make wigs for children with cancer.

Amelia Wright decided to have 11 inches of hair cut off in aid of the Little Princess Trust charity. - Credit: Submitted

Five-year-old Amelia Wright decided to do this after seeing a child with leukaemia, and talked with her mother about how she could help - which led them to talk about the Little Princess Trust charity.

Amelia Wright, pictured before her haircut in aid of the Little Princess Trust. - Credit: Submitted

“She was born with loads and loads of hair, and she’s always had just a little bit cut off, but this is the biggest haircut she’s ever had,” said her mother, Emma.

Amelia Wright was born with lots of hair, and grew it especially long during lockdown. - Credit: Submitted

“It costs £450 just to make one wig, so she’s done ever so well, bless her little heart,” she added.

“We just thought we’d donate the hair and if we could get a little bit of money, then that was an extra bonus to help us as much as we could. But the fund’s still going up and we’re over £1,100.”

Donations for the Little Princess Trust are still welcome via Amelia’s GoFundMe page: 'Amelia's Big Hair Cut'