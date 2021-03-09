Norfolk 11-year-old shortlisted in RSPCA photo competition
- Credit: RSPCA
A Norfolk youngster has been shortlisted in an animal-themed photography competition for a picture of her guinea pig.
Melody Kingsland, 11, from Dereham has been shortlisted in the RSPCA's young photographer awards after submitting a picture of her guinea pig, snowflake, reading a book.
She's one of 14 children and young people in the UK aged between 10 and 18 who have been shortlisted.
A spokesperson from the RSPCA said: "In this part of the competition, there is a special online poll, named ‘People’s Choice’, for the public to pick their winning photo from the categories.
"The winner of the competition will receive £100 worth of vouchers for Amazon and an RSPCA Young Photographer Awards trophy and a certificate."

Voting begins on Tuesday, March 9 at 12.30pm and will close on March 16.
The winner will be announced on March 17 on the RSPCA Facebook page.
