Norfolk 11-year-old shortlisted in RSPCA photo competition

Author Picture Icon

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 4:02 PM March 9, 2021   
11-year-old Melody Kingsland from Dereham took this picture of her guinea pig, snowflake

A Norfolk youngster has been shortlisted in an animal-themed photography competition for a picture of her guinea pig.

11-year-old Melody Kingsland from Dereham took this picture of her guinea pig, snowflake

Melody Kingsland, 11, from Dereham has been shortlisted in the RSPCA's young photographer awards after submitting a picture of her guinea pig, snowflake, reading a book.

She's one of 14 children and young people in the UK aged between 10 and 18 who have been shortlisted.

A spokesperson from the RSPCA said: "In this part of the competition, there is a special online poll, named ‘People’s Choice’, for the public to pick their winning photo from the categories.

"The winner of the competition will receive £100 worth of vouchers for Amazon and an RSPCA Young Photographer Awards trophy and a certificate."

Voting begins on Tuesday, March 9 at 12.30pm and will close on March 16. 

The winner will be announced on March 17 on the RSPCA Facebook page.

