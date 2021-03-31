Delight as youngsters' football kicks off again

Gallery

Published: 4:55 PM March 31, 2021

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

In one of the first large sporting events in Dereham for months, 100 children aged four to 12 took part in a free football camp at Aldiss Park.

Dereham Education and Soccer Academy ran the camp in partnership with Dereham Town Football Club on Wednesday. About 20 volunteers aged 16 to 18 helped run games and kickabouts for the younger ones.

Luke Milligan, an academy tutor, said the children were thrilled to be back out on the pitch.

Mr Milligan said: "I think everyone has struggled with the lockdowns and the pandemic, so being able to get them out there in the first week of this half term and giving them the opportunity to play football with their friends is great.

"I've got a younger brother myself who has really missed playing and just being able to have a laugh with his friends and see smiles on their faces.



"We also wanted to run the camp for free because we know a lot of parents have struggled financially during the lockdown."

During the morning youngsters rotated around different activity stations, and in the afternoon there was a tournament.

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021









