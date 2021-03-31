News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Gallery

Delight as youngsters' football kicks off again

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 4:55 PM March 31, 2021   
Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

In one of the first large sporting events in Dereham for months, 100 children aged four to 12 took part in a free football camp at Aldiss Park.

Dereham Education and Soccer Academy ran the camp in partnership with Dereham Town Football Club on Wednesday. About 20 volunteers aged 16 to 18 helped run games and kickabouts for the younger ones. 

Luke Milligan, an academy tutor, said the children were thrilled to be back out on the pitch.

Mr Milligan said: "I think everyone has struggled with the lockdowns and the pandemic, so being able to get them out there in the first week of this half term and giving them the opportunity to play football with their friends is great. 

"I've got a younger brother myself who has really missed playing and just being able to have a laugh with his friends and see smiles on their faces.

"We also wanted to run the camp for free because we know a lot of parents have struggled financially during the lockdown."

During the morning youngsters rotated around different activity stations, and in the afternoon there was a tournament.

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown

Youngsters taking part in the football camp at Dereham as grassroots football returns after lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021


 


 

Most Read

  1. 1 Red Arrows could fly over Norfolk today
  2. 2 Sun-kissed Norfolk beach is packed on the hottest day of the year
  3. 3 Crowds flock to Sunny Hunny as temperature soars
  1. 4 Stricter dog rules come info force at Wells and Holkham beaches
  2. 5 'Blatant disregard' leads to crackdown on anti-social motorcyclists
  3. 6 Forest spot records highest temperature in Norfolk on dazzling day
  4. 7 'Unnecessary' - Family's anger after £1,000 census fine threats
  5. 8 When to watch meteor shower with up to 18 shooting stars an hour
  6. 9 Six motoring laws that have changed during Covid pandemic
  7. 10 'Sadness' as Norfolk Drag Race UK mural painted over
Football
Dereham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Wells was quiet on the first March weekend during the third national coronavirus lockdown.

The 73 areas of Norfolk with no Covid cases

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
People queue for coronavirus testing.

Coronavirus

Area's Covid rate in single figures for first time since summer

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Wells quay.

Coronavirus | Updated

How busy is the Norfolk coast as lockdown eases?

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Mural tribute to Norfolk Drag Race UK star Bimini bon Boulash covered - as another mural defaced at the same time.

Second mural defaced as Bimini anger grows

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus