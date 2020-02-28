Crews extinguish chip pan fire
PUBLISHED: 20:55 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 20:55 28 February 2020
Archant
Fire crews were sent to a property in Dereham after a chip pan caught on fire.
Two fire engines from Dereham were sent to Gilpin's Ride at 5.08pm on Friday following reports of a building fire.
Crews used breathing apparatus and extinguished the fire using a main and hose reel jets.
A casualty was left in the care of the ambulance service.
