Crews extinguish chip pan fire

PUBLISHED: 20:55 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 20:55 28 February 2020

Dereham fire engines were sent to Gilpins Ride after a chip pan caught fire. Picture: Google Maps

Dereham fire engines were sent to Gilpins Ride after a chip pan caught fire. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Fire crews were sent to a property in Dereham after a chip pan caught on fire.

Two fire engines from Dereham were sent to Gilpin's Ride at 5.08pm on Friday following reports of a building fire.

Crews used breathing apparatus and extinguished the fire using a main and hose reel jets.

A casualty was left in the care of the ambulance service.

