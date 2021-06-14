News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Hands in the air, bums on seats' - pub crowds celebrate Euro 2020 win

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 11:16 AM June 14, 2021   
A capacity crowd of 230 cheered on the Three Lions at the Railway Tavern in Dereham.

Crowds packed into pubs across the county yesterday as England won their first ever opening game of a European Championship, evoking memories of the elation of summer 2018, despite Covid restrictions.

In Dereham, a capacity crowd of 230 packed into the Railway Tavern to follow the Three Lions across 23 screens including some in the toilets.

Classic England songs were piped through giant speakers to those watching in the marquee who sang along in tremendous voice as the team sealed a 1-0 victory thanks to Raheem Sterling's goal.

A capacity crowd of 230 cheered on the Three Lions at the Railway Tavern in Dereham.

A capacity crowd of 230 cheered on the Three Lions at the Railway Tavern in Dereham.

At the Royal Standard drinkers were allowed in two hours early to kick off the day with a full carvery providing sustenance for the match ahead.

Drinkers at the Royal Standard in Dereham roared on England with a full carvery to keep them going.

Manager Michelle Holbrook said: "Everyone was in good voice and singing away, it was a really good atmosphere.

"People are used to the restrictions now, as soon as they scored hands were in the air but bums were on their seats.

"It was a great atmosphere. Now we're just looking forward to Friday."

Drinkers at the Royal Standard in Dereham roared on England with a full carvery to keep them going.

Drinkers at the Royal Standard in Dereham roared on England with a full carvery to keep them going.

A capacity crowd of 230 cheered on the Three Lions at the Railway Tavern in Dereham.

A capacity crowd of 230 cheered on the Three Lions at the Railway Tavern in Dereham.

Railway Tavern landlord Paul Sandford celebrates England's 1-0 win over Croatia.

