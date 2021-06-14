'Hands in the air, bums on seats' - pub crowds celebrate Euro 2020 win
- Credit: Sydney McGrath Photography
Crowds packed into pubs across the county yesterday as England won their first ever opening game of a European Championship, evoking memories of the elation of summer 2018, despite Covid restrictions.
In Dereham, a capacity crowd of 230 packed into the Railway Tavern to follow the Three Lions across 23 screens including some in the toilets.
Classic England songs were piped through giant speakers to those watching in the marquee who sang along in tremendous voice as the team sealed a 1-0 victory thanks to Raheem Sterling's goal.
At the Royal Standard drinkers were allowed in two hours early to kick off the day with a full carvery providing sustenance for the match ahead.
Manager Michelle Holbrook said: "Everyone was in good voice and singing away, it was a really good atmosphere.
"People are used to the restrictions now, as soon as they scored hands were in the air but bums were on their seats.
"It was a great atmosphere. Now we're just looking forward to Friday."
