'It did make all the adults laugh' - Family's amusement over Easter bunting blunder

Janet Fowler, of Dereham, said the family chuckled when they put the bunting up and it read "Happy Eater" instead of wishing them a happy Easter. Pictured is the packaging. Picture: JANET FOWLER Archant

Bosses of a supermarket chain were left with egg on their faces after a banner blunder.

It comes following a mid-Norfolk family's discovery when opening an Easter egg hunt kit purchased from Tesco Extra in Dereham, off Kingston Road.

Rather than wishing visitors a happy Easter, Janet Fowler's grandchildren were greeted with a banner which read “Happy Eater” instead.

Mrs Fowler, of Rolling Pin Lane, based in the market town, purchased the product ahead of her family gathering at her home on Easter Sunday, April 21.

She said: “The Easter bunting was bought two weeks ago for a £1.

“We haven't complained to Tesco as we only saw the mistake on Easter Sunday as we were putting it up in the garden for two of my grandchildren, who were visiting.

“I don't think we will bother to complain as it did make all the adults laugh.”

Mrs Fowler's granddaughter has now taken the bunting home with her as a unique memory of the happy occasion together, while her son-in-law, Rob Lynch, took to Twitter to share photos.

She added: “My son-in-law, from Wales, posted a picture on his Twitter account and within a few minutes Tesco did contact him to apologise and offer a refund on proof of purchase.

“We just wondered how many other people may have had the same problem.”

Mr Lynch, who posts as @lordroblynch, tweeted “Happy Eater @Tesco this banner did make us chuckle #tesco #happyeaster”.

Happy Eater was originally a chain of roadside restaurants that operated throughout England and Wales until 1997, set up to rival Little Chef.

The company was originally established in 1973 by Michael Pickard and received widespread media attention in the early 1990s as a restaurant favoured by the then prime minister John Major after he ate breakfast at a branch based off the A1 in Doncaster.

Dereham once had its own branch of the family chain which was based at the top end of Norwich Road, near to the A47, next to Greentrees Caravans, which ironically has moved behind Tesco where the Easter banner was originally purchased by Mrs Fowler.

