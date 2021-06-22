Dereham soccer academy win national championship

Published: 2:34 PM June 22, 2021

DESA's U18 team are celebrating after their victory in a national championship. - Credit: DESA

Dereham Education and Soccer Academy (DESA)’s under-18 team is celebrating the phenomenal achievement of national victory in the Nerf Junior Premier League.

“We didn’t get off to a very good start in the league - we were bottom of the league after our first two games,” said coach Tom Parke.

“But we worked really hard on fitness, and then we went unbeaten for nine consecutive games.”

The team became regional champions following a 1-0 win against Netherton United, on Tuesday May 18.

They then defeated South of England champions CM Academy 2-0 on Thursday May 27, before triumphing against Northern winners FC Unsworth 1-0 on Saturday June 19.

“We took this team on at under 16s and they were not at the time regarded as Norfolk’s better players, there was a lot of work to be done,” said Mr Parke.

“The players and staff have worked really hard for three seasons and to see that team win, who weren’t meant to be the most talented on paper, is a massive achievement.”

“They’re absolutely delighted and hungry to kick on and bring more silverware back.”