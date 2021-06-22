News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Dereham soccer academy win national championship

Noah Vickers

Published: 2:34 PM June 22, 2021   
DESA's U18 team are celebrating after their victory in a national championship. 

Dereham Education and Soccer Academy (DESA)’s under-18 team is celebrating the phenomenal achievement of national victory in the Nerf Junior Premier League. 

“We didn’t get off to a very good start in the league - we were bottom of the league after our first two games,” said coach Tom Parke. 

“But we worked really hard on fitness, and then we went unbeaten for nine consecutive games.”

The team became regional champions following a 1-0 win against Netherton United, on Tuesday May 18. 

DESA's U18 team are celebrating after their victory in a national championship. 

They then defeated South of England champions CM Academy 2-0 on Thursday May 27, before triumphing against Northern winners FC Unsworth 1-0 on Saturday June 19.

“We took this team on at under 16s and they were not at the time regarded as Norfolk’s better players, there was a lot of work to be done,” said Mr Parke. 

“The players and staff have worked really hard for three seasons and to see that team win, who weren’t meant to be the most talented on paper, is a massive achievement.”

“They’re absolutely delighted and hungry to kick on and bring more silverware back.”

Sport
Dereham News

