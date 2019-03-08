Video

Meet the Norfolk DJ set to support Paul Oakenfold in Norwich show

DJ Lee Rudd, 43, from Dereham, has been chosen to support Paul Oakenfold when he plays in Norwich later this year. Picture: Pams House UK Archant

A DJ from Dereham is set for the highlight of his 25-year career when he supports world famous house music pioneer Paul Oakenfold in Norwich this year.

Lee Rudd, 43, from Dereham, has been given the opportunity to support the three-time Grammy award nominee who was twice voted the world’s best DJ by DJ Magazine, when he plays at OPEN Norwich on April 21.

For Mr Rudd, who has the stage name Ruddaz, it will be the biggest event he has ever done and said it is a fantastic way to mark a special past few years.

Mr Rudd, who first started to DJ when he was 18, said: “It’s what I have been doing for a while and it’s what I really enjoy.

“In the last 12 months my production has really taken off, I’ve had quite a few releases.

Paul Oakenfold Credit: Scott Ramsay Paul Oakenfold Credit: Scott Ramsay

“I was asked about a month back if I would be the support at the Oakenfold gig. Obviously I was absolutely over the moon about it.

“It will be the biggest gig of my career. I’ve done Ibiza before but this is completely different.”

After he started producing in 2014, Mr Rudd has since had releases on A State of Trance, Armada Captivating, FSOE and AVA Recordings.

In 2012, he won a DJ competition in Birmingham and around the same time went out to Ibiza to play at the likes of Eden and Paradise.

Although he hasn’t done as many gigs in recent years in order to focus on the production side of things, Mr Rudd hopes that supporting Paul Oakenfold will be the start of him taking part in more big events.

He added: “I’m hopeful that there will be more opportunities to play.

“I have done other gigs but this is the main one.

“I’m still doing a lot of producing when I can, when I’m not doing my normal day job as a sales manager.

“Because of social media now it’s really helped being able to get my stuff out there.”

The Easter Sunday event at OPEN Norwich runs from 9pm to 2am and is 18+.

Tickets cost £20 are on sale now at opennorwich.org.uk.