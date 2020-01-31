Dentist who cared for generations died following fall down stairs

A dentist described as the "perfect gentleman" died following a fall at his home.

James 'Jim' Baines, who cared for generations of patients at Beech House dental surgery in Dereham, died on October 25 last year at the age of 87.

Following his death, Mr Baines' wife, Linda, said her husband enjoyed helping his community in between playing golf and watching his beloved Norwich City.

On Friday (January 31), an inquest held at Norfolk's Coroner's Court, Norwich, heard Mrs Baines had been cooking at their home in Mattishall when she heard a loud bang.

She found Mr Baines at the foot of the stairs and, despite initially responding, he soon fell unconscious.

Mr Baines was taken to hospital but, when tests revealed he had suffered brain injuries and a fracture to his neck, his family agreed to withdraw further treatment.

In her conclusion, area coroner Yvonne Blake said: "Mr Baines' family joined him and he died peacefully a short time later."