Concern as Covid test centre takes spaces away from shoppers
- Credit: Abigail Nicholson
Concerns have been raised after residents were left unable to park in a town's car park due to a testing centre taking up a quarter of the spaces.
A resident, who did not want to be named, contacted their local district councillor after being unable to park in Dereham's Cherry Tree Car Park due to the new coronavirus testing centre.
The car park, which has 466 spaces, currently has a quarter of those spaces fenced off at the back to house a testing centre which is in operation twice a week during the day.
The back section of the car park, run by Breckland Council, remains sectioned off when the test centre is not in use.
The resident said: "I couldn't get into the car park because test and race are there, as you can only use the facility if you drive through, why not have it at the empty car park in front of Breckland's offices?
"Otherwise space for shoppers and workers in Dereham is being used up."
Harry Clarke, Labour councillor for Dereham Withburga, said he had not seen the test centre as he has been shielding but mentioned that the resident "may have a point".
He added: "I'm all for people getting tested for Covid and I'm sure it hasn't been done deliberately.
"Sometimes things have unintended consequences potentially, we all need to be a bit patient at present."
Mr Clarke also said he was "concerned" people in the town who do not have a car, van or motorcycle would not be able to use the test centre.
He said: "I can't help but notice 21pc of people in my ward do not have a car.
"Of course it's good that the lateral flow weekly tests can be ordered or collected from pharmacies but the point still stands."
Breckland Council and The Department of Health and Social Care were approached for comment.