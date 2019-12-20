Search

Advanced search

Is this Norfolk's most Christmassy house?

PUBLISHED: 12:41 20 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:41 20 December 2019

Dennis Firmage and his wife Mandy light up their house at Christmas for charity. Picture: CHRIS CRANE

Dennis Firmage and his wife Mandy light up their house at Christmas for charity. Picture: CHRIS CRANE

Archant

For more than 30 years, a couple from Dereham have embraced all that is great about Christmas by decorating their home inside and out with festive lights.

Dennis Firmage and his wife Mandy light up their house at Christmas for charity. Picture: CHRIS CRANEDennis Firmage and his wife Mandy light up their house at Christmas for charity. Picture: CHRIS CRANE

So when Dennis Firmage and his wife Mandy moved to Farm Way, Toftwood, 14 years ago they decided to carry on the tradition while helping charity.

Mr Firmage explained that they have been raising money for a variety of organisations for more than four decades and wanted to continue as long as they were able to.

He said: "When we moved to Toftwood we continued putting up a display in the garden .

"We decided over the last few years to ask those people that came to see the display to make a small donation to local charities.

Dennis Firmage and his wife Mandy light up their house at Christmas for charity. Picture: CHRIS CRANEDennis Firmage and his wife Mandy light up their house at Christmas for charity. Picture: CHRIS CRANE

"These have included EACH, Nelson's Journey, Dereham Cancer Care and Norfolk Accident Rescue Service.

"This year we have chosen Norfolk and Waveney Prostate Cancer Support Group to receive the donations."

In the four years that the couple have been doing this particular fundraiser, they have collected more than £2,000.

You may also want to watch:

This year has already brought in £300 in donations from people coming to see the lights.

"We have collected these lights over many years from shop sales after Christmas, car boot sales, auctions, and some have even been donated to us," Me Firmage said.

"The display takes us about three weeks to put up and I have even built a shed to store them in when we take them all down.

"As we are both now in our 70s, we don't know how many more years we will be able to do this for but when we see all the children - and adults - looking at the display and making such nice comments, we know we will have to carry on as long as we can."

The lights will remain lit until the end of the month.

Also in Dereham, the residents of Paget Adams Drive are raising money with their annual display of Christmas lights.

This year they have decided to support the work of the Salvation Army.

Residents across Dereham flock to the Christmas scene every year as well as the carol service which is put on late in December. In previous years 400 people have crammed into the cul-de-sac for the sing-a-long.

To donate visit the Just Giving page .

Most Read

It’s said to have the best breakfast in Norwich - but does it live up to the hype?

Restaurant review of The Street café, on Magdalen Street. Photo: Lauren Cope

Quiet street ‘absolutely horrendous’ due to NDR traffic say residents

Early morning commuters on Drayton Wood Road. Residents say the traffic is

Norfolk set for day-long rainfall as police warn motorists

Flooding on the tidal River Yare at Reedham Water in a previous year. The Environment Agency has issued flood warnings . Picture: Archant

Blaze at former leisure centre on edge of Norwich

The boarded up Oasis Leisure Centre following a fire. Picture: David Hannant

Norwich firm caught up in alleged multi-million-pound fraud in US

SJ Global Investments Worldwide Ltd office in Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Photo: Archant

Most Read

Coach trips cancelled as travel firm goes into liquidation

Luxembourg was one of the destinations visited by East Anglian Holidays Picture: Archant archive

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

Car park operators leave parting gift for town

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Quiet street ‘absolutely horrendous’ due to NDR traffic say residents

Early morning commuters on Drayton Wood Road. Residents say the traffic is

Norwich firm caught up in alleged multi-million-pound fraud in US

SJ Global Investments Worldwide Ltd office in Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Photo: Archant

It’s back! Sinkhole reopens on Norwich road THREE days after repair works

A lorry was stuck in a sinkhole on Angel Road in Norwich. Picture Ella Wilkinson.

It’s said to have the best breakfast in Norwich - but does it live up to the hype?

Restaurant review of The Street café, on Magdalen Street. Photo: Lauren Cope

Injured farm worker’s agonising crawl for help after 30ft fall in mobile blackspot

Norfolk farming consultant Tim Kitson was seriously injured when he fell 30ft onto a concrete floor while working on his own in the countryside.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists