Is this Norfolk's most Christmassy house?

Dennis Firmage and his wife Mandy light up their house at Christmas for charity. Picture: CHRIS CRANE Archant

For more than 30 years, a couple from Dereham have embraced all that is great about Christmas by decorating their home inside and out with festive lights.

So when Dennis Firmage and his wife Mandy moved to Farm Way, Toftwood, 14 years ago they decided to carry on the tradition while helping charity.

Mr Firmage explained that they have been raising money for a variety of organisations for more than four decades and wanted to continue as long as they were able to.

He said: "When we moved to Toftwood we continued putting up a display in the garden .

"We decided over the last few years to ask those people that came to see the display to make a small donation to local charities.

"These have included EACH, Nelson's Journey, Dereham Cancer Care and Norfolk Accident Rescue Service.

"This year we have chosen Norfolk and Waveney Prostate Cancer Support Group to receive the donations."

In the four years that the couple have been doing this particular fundraiser, they have collected more than £2,000.

This year has already brought in £300 in donations from people coming to see the lights.

"We have collected these lights over many years from shop sales after Christmas, car boot sales, auctions, and some have even been donated to us," Me Firmage said.

"The display takes us about three weeks to put up and I have even built a shed to store them in when we take them all down.

"As we are both now in our 70s, we don't know how many more years we will be able to do this for but when we see all the children - and adults - looking at the display and making such nice comments, we know we will have to carry on as long as we can."

The lights will remain lit until the end of the month.

Also in Dereham, the residents of Paget Adams Drive are raising money with their annual display of Christmas lights.

This year they have decided to support the work of the Salvation Army.

Residents across Dereham flock to the Christmas scene every year as well as the carol service which is put on late in December. In previous years 400 people have crammed into the cul-de-sac for the sing-a-long.

To donate visit the Just Giving page .