Town’s Christmas light switch-on scrapped - with ‘socially distanced funfair’ mooted

Crowds watching the main stage at the Dereham Christmas light switch on 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise. Archant

Families will not be heard counting down from 10 this Christmas as the traditional Dereham lights switch-on event has been cancelled.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Crowds enjoy the carols at Dereham Christmas light switch on 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise. Crowds enjoy the carols at Dereham Christmas light switch on 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Dereham Town Council announced in a town council meeting on September 8, the annual light switch-on would not be going ahead as normal.

You may also want to watch:

Instead of families crowding around the main stage waiting for the lights to be switched on, the town council is hoping to provide a socially distanced fun fair.

Mayor of Dereham Stuart Green said: “The lights and the tree will go up as normal but the extent and nature of any event will be determined by the guidance nearer the time.

Dereham Town Councillor, Alan Grey, on the main stage at the town's Christmas light switch on 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise. Dereham Town Councillor, Alan Grey, on the main stage at the town's Christmas light switch on 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

“If we need to cancel the event closer to the time, then that is something we will do.”

Councillor Hugh King added: “It’s a hard job to plan something at the moment, but we need to have something there for Christmas just incase.”