Town’s Christmas light switch-on scrapped - with ‘socially distanced funfair’ mooted
PUBLISHED: 11:13 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:13 09 September 2020
Families will not be heard counting down from 10 this Christmas as the traditional Dereham lights switch-on event has been cancelled.
Dereham Town Council announced in a town council meeting on September 8, the annual light switch-on would not be going ahead as normal.
Instead of families crowding around the main stage waiting for the lights to be switched on, the town council is hoping to provide a socially distanced fun fair.
Mayor of Dereham Stuart Green said: “The lights and the tree will go up as normal but the extent and nature of any event will be determined by the guidance nearer the time.
“If we need to cancel the event closer to the time, then that is something we will do.”
Councillor Hugh King added: “It’s a hard job to plan something at the moment, but we need to have something there for Christmas just incase.”
