Craft group appeal to businesses for window space in summer event

Noah Vickers

Published: 11:34 AM June 2, 2021   
Dereham Community Crafters window-decorating competition 2019

The Dereham Community Crafters had previously held a window-decorating competition in 2019. - Credit: Dereham Community Crafters

A group of keen knitters and decorators in a Norfolk town are inviting local businesses to come forward for an event they are coordinating in August and September.

The Dereham Community Crafters have been contacting businesses in the town and asking them to participate in a window-decorating competition, which will form part of a ‘Celebrating Dereham’ season of events in the late summer. 

Group chair Judy Rogers said the group had previously run several similar competitions and were also planning to “yarn-bomb” the town in wool.

Prizes of engraved cups will be awarded to the best windows, with different categories of award set to be planned. 

If businesses do not wish to decorate their windows themselves, they can still donate their window space for a local group who may wish to, such as a school or scouts group. 

Businesses not yet contacted by the crafters are encouraged to approach them at celebratingdereham@mail.com

Dereham News

