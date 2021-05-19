Craft group seeks new members
- Credit: Dereham Community Crafters
Dereham Community Crafters are looking for new members to join their group to help with an exciting summer project.
Chair Judy Rogers said: “For anybody with an interest in any type of craft, this is the perfect opportunity to work on an exciting community project to promote our town.
She added: “Breckland District Council are promoting an event called 'Celebrating Dereham', part of the Future Breckland Initiative, which will take place this summer. Exact dates are to be confirmed.
“Dereham Community Crafters have been asked to work with the council to put on this event and are already working on various parts of the project.”
The Dereham Community Crafters are a fully inclusive group of crafters of all ages, who usually have weekly meetings and work on community projects.
For further information about the group please email: Derehamcommunitycrafters@mail.com, call 07368 394 499 or visit their Facebook page: ‘The Dereham Community Crafters’
