School's Red Nose Day fundraiser nets hundreds of pounds

Stuart Anderson

Published: 10:32 AM March 30, 2021   
Youngsters at  Dereham Church Infant and Nursery School

Youngsters at Dereham Church Infant and Nursery School ate special cupcakes, took part in games and wore red as part of a Red Nose Day fundraiser. - Credit: Supplied by the school

Youngsters at a mid-Norfolk school went all out to help others as part of a fundraiser for Red Nose Day. 

Staff and school and nursery children up to Year 2 at Dereham Church Infant and Nursery School dressed up in their best red clothes instead of their usual uniforms and enjoyed Red Nose Day cupcakes that were baked on site. 

There was also a sponsored 'nose and spoon race' where children and staff had to balance red noses on tennis bats. 

Chloe Cole, assistant headteacher, said she was delighted with the way everyone got into the spirit of the March 19 event.

She said: "This was such a fun day and it was wonderful to see so many happy and smiling faces. We managed to raise a tremendous total of £902. Considering the current climate and circumstances we are so proud of this. 

 "I am astounded by the efforts and generosity of our children, families and staff." 

Red Nose Day donations help tackle issues including homelessness, hunger, domestic abuse and mental health stigma, all of which have been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

