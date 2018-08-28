Remembering how Dereham celebrated Christmas in years gone by

Some of the festive lights on display around Dereham town centre for the annual switch on of the Christmas Lights. EDP © 2002

As Dereham comes together to celebrate Christmas, we have taken a look through the archives to see how people in the town enjoyed the day in years gone by.

Our pictures show huge crowds of people packed into the town centre to enjoy the annual festive lights switch-on and entertainment, including when Dereham-based Harry Potter actor Chris Rankin returned to do the honours.

In one image, five-year-old Sarah Brooks and sister Emma, 3, visit Santa at a Christmas lights switch on in Dereham.

Another shows entertainer Olly Day pulling a cracker with 97 year-old Annie Leake at the Tony Boothman Day Centre Christmas party.

Former Dereham mayor Mayor Michael Fanthorpe and his deputy Bill Sheath help Santa turn on the lights in anot her shot.

The earliest pictures show a Dereham school nativity show from 1965 and a blizzard in the town centre in 1968.

DEREHAM BLIZZARD IN THE TOWN CENTRE DATED 1968 NEG 17395 DEREHAM BLIZZARD IN THE TOWN CENTRE DATED 1968 NEG 17395