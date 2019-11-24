Hundreds welcome in festive season at Dereham Christmas lights

A family enjoying the carols at Dereham Christmas light switch on 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise. Archant

Residents and visitors enjoyed a festive afternoon of shopping, fair rides and entertainment the Dereham Christmas light switch-on.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Crowds watching the main stage at the Dereham Christmas light switch on 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise. Crowds watching the main stage at the Dereham Christmas light switch on 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Smiles of joy spread across Red Lion Street and Church Street from parents and children alike as the festivities commenced.

You may also want to watch:

Dereham Theatre Company's Jack Jarvis, who plays Aladdin in the self-titled pantomime, switched on the lights along with other members of the cast.

Alan Grey, the town councillor who organised the lights, said: "We are so grateful for the people of Dereham for giving up there time for a great event. I would like to thank everyone who has been involved in setting this up."

Crowds watch the Dereham Christmas light switch on 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise. Crowds watch the Dereham Christmas light switch on 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

In previous years the honour on the big switch-on has been carried out by four-year-old Denver Clinton, of Mattishall - who died earlier this year from a rare cancer - this year's Pride of Britain fundraiser of the year regional winner, Paul Sandford, and the town's mascot, Biscuit the deer.

The switch-on event was part of a day of family fun, with craft stalls, live music, food and drink.