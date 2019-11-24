Search

Hundreds welcome in festive season at Dereham Christmas lights

PUBLISHED: 18:54 24 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:54 24 November 2019

A family enjoying the carols at Dereham Christmas light switch on 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

A family enjoying the carols at Dereham Christmas light switch on 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Archant

Residents and visitors enjoyed a festive afternoon of shopping, fair rides and entertainment the Dereham Christmas light switch-on.

Crowds watching the main stage at the Dereham Christmas light switch on 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise.Crowds watching the main stage at the Dereham Christmas light switch on 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Smiles of joy spread across Red Lion Street and Church Street from parents and children alike as the festivities commenced.

Dereham Theatre Company's Jack Jarvis, who plays Aladdin in the self-titled pantomime, switched on the lights along with other members of the cast.

Alan Grey, the town councillor who organised the lights, said: "We are so grateful for the people of Dereham for giving up there time for a great event. I would like to thank everyone who has been involved in setting this up."

Crowds watch the Dereham Christmas light switch on 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise.Crowds watch the Dereham Christmas light switch on 2019. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

In previous years the honour on the big switch-on has been carried out by four-year-old Denver Clinton, of Mattishall - who died earlier this year from a rare cancer - this year's Pride of Britain fundraiser of the year regional winner, Paul Sandford, and the town's mascot, Biscuit the deer.

The switch-on event was part of a day of family fun, with craft stalls, live music, food and drink.

