Eastern Daily Press > News

Norfolk children challenged to design face mask for charity

Author Picture Icon

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 2:27 PM March 11, 2021   
Healthcare provider Medicspot has launched a competition to promote mask-wearing, challenging primary school pupils across Dereham to put their creative skills to the test and design their own face mask.

Children in Norfolk have been challenged to create their own face mask designs for charity.

Primary student Sophia with her mask design

Healthcare provider Medicspot has launched a competition to promote mask-wearing, challenging primary school pupils across Dereham to put their creative skills to the test and design their own face mask.

The challenge is open to all children aged five to 14 at primary and secondary schools throughout the local area, including Aldborough Primary School, Rosecroft Primary School and Bacton Primary School.

Dr Johnson D’souza, medical director at Medicspot, said: “We wanted to give children across Dereham the opportunity to get involved in the challenge and design their own face mask.

“We hope the competition will encourage children in the local area to keep wearing their masks when necessary and allow their imagination to run wild."

Joe Tasker, CBBC presenter and YouTube star, will be judging the competition entries from Dereham.

The winning entry, judged by CBBC presenter and YouTube star Joe Tasker, will win £500 for their primary school to spend on supplies as well as 30 face masks featuring their design. Another 20 winners will also win a face mask featuring their design, with four in each of the five age categories.

Children have until the end of May to get their entries in. To download the mask template and enter, go to medicspot.co.uk/mask

