Norfolk children challenged to design face mask for charity
- Credit: Medicspot
Children in Norfolk have been challenged to create their own face mask designs for charity.
Healthcare provider Medicspot has launched a competition to promote mask-wearing, challenging primary school pupils across Dereham to put their creative skills to the test and design their own face mask.
The challenge is open to all children aged five to 14 at primary and secondary schools throughout the local area, including Aldborough Primary School, Rosecroft Primary School and Bacton Primary School.
Dr Johnson D’souza, medical director at Medicspot, said: “We wanted to give children across Dereham the opportunity to get involved in the challenge and design their own face mask.
“We hope the competition will encourage children in the local area to keep wearing their masks when necessary and allow their imagination to run wild."
You may also want to watch:
The winning entry, judged by CBBC presenter and YouTube star Joe Tasker, will win £500 for their primary school to spend on supplies as well as 30 face masks featuring their design. Another 20 winners will also win a face mask featuring their design, with four in each of the five age categories.
Children have until the end of May to get their entries in. To download the mask template and enter, go to medicspot.co.uk/mask
Most Read
- 1 Giant four-metre-deep sinkhole opens up in Norwich park
- 2 Power cuts for hundreds of homes as 60mph winds batter Norfolk
- 3 What happened next? Author of 1990s love letter comes forward to tell all
- 4 Restaurant with bedrooms set to open in heart of historic town
- 5 Norwich store in jeopardy as John Lewis announces further closures
- 6 Man who defrauded more than £1.3m from Norfolk firm told to expect jail
- 7 Man found with 8,000 indecent child images feared catching Covid in prison
- 8 'Frightening' - Tree crashes through garden wall and hits couple's home
- 9 Consultation starts on plan to remove fish from Norfolk Broad
- 10 Group of students isolating after Covid case on first day back