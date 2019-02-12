Gallery
WATCH: The day hundreds came to Dereham town centre to celebrate the life of Denver Clinton
GALLERY: The day Dereham stopped for Denver
PUBLISHED: 17:36 02 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:36 02 March 2019
Hundreds lined the streets or joined in walking through the town to remember Dereham’s superhero who inspired a community.
A celebration of the life of Denver Clinton took place in Dereham. Picture: Alan Palmer
Denver Clinton lost his battle with cancer aged just four-years-old early on Valentine’s Day.
And the community the brave boy inspired turned out in the town to celebrate his life.
A police car led the way, followed by his family, friends and others touched by his courageous story.
Nicknamed Dereham’s superhero, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Spider-Man, Batman and Power Rangers were just a few of many to honour the town’s real superhero.
Crowds gathered in Dereham to celebrate the life of Denver Clinton. (Taken with permission of family). Picture: Dan Bennett
Flags flew in the town and at The Railway Tavern in what was a fitting send off for the boy who touched the lives of so many.
Denver Clinton's family wore hoodies in his memory. Picture: Alan Palmer
A celebration of life took place in Dereham to remember Denver Clinton. Picture: Alan Palmer
