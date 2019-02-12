Search

GALLERY: The day Dereham stopped for Denver

PUBLISHED: 17:36 02 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:36 02 March 2019

Hundreds walked through Dereham to celebrate the life of Denver Clinton. Picture: Alan Palmer

Hundreds walked through Dereham to celebrate the life of Denver Clinton. Picture: Alan Palmer

Hundreds lined the streets or joined in walking through the town to remember Dereham’s superhero who inspired a community.

A celebration of the life of Denver Clinton took place in Dereham. Picture: Alan PalmerA celebration of the life of Denver Clinton took place in Dereham. Picture: Alan Palmer

Denver Clinton lost his battle with cancer aged just four-years-old early on Valentine’s Day.

And the community the brave boy inspired turned out in the town to celebrate his life.

A police car led the way, followed by his family, friends and others touched by his courageous story.

WATCH: The day hundreds came to Dereham town centre to celebrate the life of Denver Clinton

Nicknamed Dereham’s superhero, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Spider-Man, Batman and Power Rangers were just a few of many to honour the town’s real superhero.

Crowds gathered in Dereham to celebrate the life of Denver Clinton. (Taken with permission of family). Picture: Dan BennettCrowds gathered in Dereham to celebrate the life of Denver Clinton. (Taken with permission of family). Picture: Dan Bennett

Flags flew in the town and at The Railway Tavern in what was a fitting send off for the boy who touched the lives of so many.

Crowds gathered in Dereham to celebrate the life of Denver Clinton. (Taken with permission of family). Picture: Dan BennettCrowds gathered in Dereham to celebrate the life of Denver Clinton. (Taken with permission of family). Picture: Dan Bennett

Denver Clinton's family wore hoodies in his memory. Picture: Alan PalmerDenver Clinton's family wore hoodies in his memory. Picture: Alan Palmer

A celebration of life took place in Dereham to remember Denver Clinton. Picture: Alan PalmerA celebration of life took place in Dereham to remember Denver Clinton. Picture: Alan Palmer

Crowds gathered in Dereham to celebrate the life of Denver Clinton. (Taken with permission of family). Picture: Dan BennettCrowds gathered in Dereham to celebrate the life of Denver Clinton. (Taken with permission of family). Picture: Dan Bennett

Crowds gathered in Dereham to celebrate the life of Denver Clinton. (Taken with permission of family). Picture: Dan BennettCrowds gathered in Dereham to celebrate the life of Denver Clinton. (Taken with permission of family). Picture: Dan Bennett

Crowds gathered in Dereham to celebrate the life of Denver Clinton. (Taken with permission of family). Picture: Dan BennettCrowds gathered in Dereham to celebrate the life of Denver Clinton. (Taken with permission of family). Picture: Dan Bennett

