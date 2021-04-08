Amazing support to help owners pay vet bills after stray cat hit by car

Published: 12:34 PM April 8, 2021

The owners of a two-year-old stray cat have "overwhelmed" by local support to help pay off £1,550 in vet bills after their beloved Puddy was run over by a car and lost one leg.

Joanne Moore, 49, and her son, Ben, 18 who live on Moorgate Road in Dereham, began feeding Puddy when his mother and three siblings were dumped on a housing estate shortly after they were born.

After spotting Puddy in the garden, the pair began feeding the cat and put out a box in the garden so he had a warm and dry place to sleep.

After a few weeks of being very cautious, Puddy slowly got used to the family before entering the home through an old cat flap in the conservatory.

Miss Moore said: "After we started feeding him he began getting used to us, and before long he had come through the cat flap and began sitting on our couch.

"He likes sunbathing in the garden and spent more time outside than inside."

But after living with the pair for 18 months, Puddy wandered too far from home on March 28 and got hit by a car, severely fracturing his front right leg.

"It took him until Monday lunchtime to get home," Miss Moore said. "I took him straight to Larwood & Kennedy Veterinary Surgeons and they said he would have to have his leg amputated.

"He's a very lucky cat, I didn't know if he was going to survive. When the vets said they were going to have to amputate the leg I was so worried and shocked."

The vet bills for Puddy's operation added up to £1550, but even with Miss Moore already working two jobs, she has been struggling to pay back the money and has since set up a GoFundMe page https://uk.gofundme.com/f/help-puddy-pay-off-his-vet-bill?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_yw45+help-puddy-pay-off-his-vet-bill, which has raised more than £1,300 in just six days.

"We didn't have insurance because Puddy is a stray and we didn't know if he would just leave us one day," said Miss Moore.

"We have been absolutely blown away and humbled by everyone's generosity."

To keep up to date with Puddy's recovery search for "Puddy's Journey" on Facebook.



