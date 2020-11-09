Search

Community help scheme with over 100 volunteers ready to help again

PUBLISHED: 11:21 09 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:10 09 November 2020

Breckland District Councillor Alison Webb. Picture: Alison Webb

Volunteers in a Norfolk town are back on standby to help residents with their essential needs.

How to get help from Dereham Cares. Picture: Dereham CaresHow to get help from Dereham Cares. Picture: Dereham Cares

Dereham Cares, which was set up by Breckland district councillor Alison Webb, together with Breckland district councillors Phillip Duigan and Hilary Bushell, helped hundreds of vulnerable people during the UK’s first lockdown earlier this year.

Now, the army of more than 100 volunteers are on standby to support people living in Dereham and Toftwood by delivering prescriptions, food parcels and making phone calls to vulnerable people in the community.

Commenting on the relaunch, Mrs Webb said: “Our volunteers helped with food deliveries, over 500 prescription collections and many phone calls in the first lockdown and I’m very humbled that many of these are only too happy to help our residents again.

“Please don’t hesitate to get in touch should you or someone you know, need some help.

“We don’t yet know how many residents will need help again but we’re on standby and ready to go.

“If care homes and care staff become overwhelmed again, they can also contact Dereham Cares for help too.

“Give our Co-ordinator Michelle a call on 07826 521408, she will be happy to put one of our friendly local volunteers in touch with you.”

As in the first lockdown, Dereham Cares will step in to provide help and support by matching residents with volunteers who can help with essentials such as collecting prescriptions, chatting on the phone to reduce the risk of isolation and loneliness, or delivering basic food to the front door.

If you’re worried for yourself or someone else, please don’t hesitate to get in touch. You are not alone and help is just a phone call away.

The Eastern Daily Press and Dereham Times, along with Norfolk County Council have also relaunched it’s Here to Help campaign, encourage dozens of people to help in their community.

Let us know what you are doing to help by emailing Donna-Louise Bishop on donna-louise.bishop@archant.co.uk

How to register for help from Dereham Cares

To register for support, either call one of these numbers or register via aboutdereham.org/dereham-cares/

• If you want a phone call - 07826 521408

• For prescription collection - 07568 571901

• For a food basics delivery - 07483 230742

Once registered, you’ll receive a phone call to confirm help and support is on its way.

