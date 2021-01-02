Published: 8:30 AM January 2, 2021

A coronavirus support group is back up and running to help vulnerable people cope with the isolation of Tier 4 restrictions.

Dereham Cares organiser Alison Webb said the group had about 130 volunteers ready to help.

Mrs Webb said: “People might need more support, with the tier level going up, and what we want to do is provide that support wherever we can. I think we can make a lot of difference.”

Mrs Webb added that residents should remember “there’s light at the end of the tunnel” with two vaccines now approved for use, and that the situation “won’t last forever”.

The group can deliver food and household essentials to those shielding or isolating by calling 07940 169 722.

You may also want to watch:

Prescriptions can also be collected for those unable to arrange collection themselves. Call 07568 571 901 to arrange this.

Just as important: anyone feeling lonely should ring 07826 521 408 to be put in touch with a volunteer who can telephone them.