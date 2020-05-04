Search

Town’s help services expands to NHS and care workers

PUBLISHED: 15:15 04 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:15 04 May 2020

Alison Webb, the Breckland District Councillor who created Dereham Cares. Picture: Alison Webb

Archant

A support group in mid Norfolk has expanded to help NHS and care staff working during the coronavirus outbreak.

Dereham Cares will co-ordinate volunteers to help out those living in Dereham and Toftwood who cannot get out to the shops for essentials. Picture: Dereham CaresDereham Cares will co-ordinate volunteers to help out those living in Dereham and Toftwood who cannot get out to the shops for essentials. Picture: Dereham Cares

The success of Dereham Cares, a volunteer group that helps vulnerable and isolated people in Dereham and Toftwood, has resulted in requests to expand their support to NHS staff and carers working hard during the pandemic.

The new service will give NHS or private carers help in collecting shopping or prescriptions.

Alison Webb, the Breckland councillor who launched Dereham Cares, said: “I was approached by some of the care homes whose staff are struggling to get food and prescriptions for their families as the supermarkets priority hour is only available to NHS staff and also, some of the NHS staff are working at the time when these slots were made available.

“Many of these staff work extremely long hours to support us all and they need our help.

“We have over 160 volunteers who are already helping people in our local community and 60 of these have said they are more than willing to help provide these additional services, delivering direct to the place of work for NHS and care staff.”

This local scheme is not part of the government’s UK-wide NHS scheme to help 1.5m extremely vulnerable people with specific cancers, severe respiratory conditions and people who have received organ transplants.

Mrs Webb said: “We will of course continue to support our Dereham and Toftwood residents with supplies from our local farm shops - Tuddenham Lodge and CC Wells, plus delivering prescriptions and making phone calls to our residents who are feeling lonely.

“We’re making a real difference to our vulnerable residents and others who need a helping hand.”

To register for support, either call one of these numbers or register via aboutdereham.org/dereham-cares/

• If you want a phone call - 07749 577212

• For prescription collection - 07867 522769

• For a food basics delivery - 07810 203803

• If you’re an NHS or private carer who’d like help with collecting shopping or prescriptions, register here, https://aboutdereham.org/dereham-for-carers/

Once registered, you’ll receive a phone call to confirm help and support is on its way.

