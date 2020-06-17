Search

Help service delivers 500 prescriptions to town’s vulnerable

PUBLISHED: 08:34 17 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:45 17 June 2020

Dereham Cares, which was set up by district councillor Alison Webb, delivers prescriptions, food parcels and makes phone calls to vulnerable people in the community. Picture: Alison Webb

Archant

A volunteering scheme has helped hundreds of vulnerable people in Dereham and Toftwood through the coronavirus crisis.

Dereham Cares, which was set up by district councillor Alison Webb, delivers prescriptions, food parcels and makes phone calls to vulnerable people in the community.

The co-ordinators and volunteers have helped by collecting and delivering 500 prescriptions since the initiative began.

Residents, especially those with mobility problems, have really appreciated the help, sending through many notes of thanks and feedback to the team.

One couple helped by the team said: “On behalf of me and my wife, I’d like to express our sincere gratitude for all the assistance Dereham Cares has afforded to us during these difficult times.

“Please extend our thanks to all volunteers who have collected and safely delivered our medications from the pharmacy.”

In a joint venture with Age UK Norfolk, volunteers have also delivered 50 luxury care packages to older people in the area, which came as a welcome surprise at a time when a positive treat was much needed.”

Mrs Webb said: “It’s been a pleasure to help distribute these parcels, we’re making a real difference to our vulnerable residents and this gave us and Age UK Norfolk another opportunity to help the community.

“The support we’ve had from our co-ordinators, Hugh King, Kay Grey and Roger Crisp, the town council, CC Wells, The Lodge at North Tuddenham, aboutDereham and our 160-strong volunteer force has been fantastic.

“When we first started, I had no idea just how much support would be forthcoming and it’s heart-warming to see just how much support is out there. A very big thank you to everyone.”

If you need help, or know of a neighbour or family member who may need it, register for support.

Call one of these numbers below and you will receive a phone call to confirm help and support is on its way.

• If you want a phone call - 07749 577212

• For prescription collection - 07867 522769

• For a food basics delivery - 07810 203803

