Army of 80 volunteers ready to help town’s vulnerable

Dereham market place. Picture: Ian Burt

A new scheme launched just a week ago now has over 80 volunteers ready to help those who are vulnerable in Dereham and Toftwood.

Councillor Alison Webb of Breckland Council. Picture: Keith Mindham Councillor Alison Webb of Breckland Council. Picture: Keith Mindham

Dereham Cares, a community support scheme set up by district councillor Alison Webb, will now be helping those who cannot get out to the shops for essentials such as food or prescriptions.

Together with fellow councillor Philip Duigan and Hilary Bushel, Dereham Cares will co-ordinate volunteers to deliver a basic food parcel to the door step or just telephone you to provide information and company by phone.

Mrs Webb, said: “It’s fantastic to have so many volunteers to help and I’d like to pass on my thanks to everybody who has registered.

“Even though there are other support groups out there, I strongly believe there are still people in need of our help.

Dereham Cares will co-ordinate volunteers to help out those living in Dereham and Toftwood who cannot get out to the shops for essentials. Picture: Dereham Carers Dereham Cares will co-ordinate volunteers to help out those living in Dereham and Toftwood who cannot get out to the shops for essentials. Picture: Dereham Carers

“We want to keep our elderly and vulnerable residents healthy and safe.”

This is a local scheme and is not for people who will receive support under the Government’s scheme to help people identified as at risk by the NHS.

These at-risk people include those with specific cancers, severe respiratory conditions and people who have received organ transplants.

Dereham Cares aims to support the community hubs, created by the government, by arranging deliveries of groceries and medicines to those in need.

• Would you like to volunteer? register via the About Dereham website: aboutdereham.org/derehamvolunteers

How do I get help?

If you need someone to help you with delivering essential groceries, collect your prescriptions from the pharmacy or just a friendly chat if you’re feeling lonely or isolated, please get in touch.

To register for support, visit the website aboutdereham.org/dereham-cares/.

Once registered, you’ll receive a phone call offering help and support.

If you cannot go online, please call one of these numbers:

• If you want a phone call - 07749 577212

• For prescription collection - 07867 522769

• For a basic food parcel - 07810 203803