Support centre for cancer patients reopens after six months

Dereham Cancer Care based in Dereham. (Right to left) Pictured is its founder Janet Money with long-term volunteer Christine Harrison. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP Archant

A support centre for cancer patients and their families is opening for the first time in six months.

Dereham Cancer Care will re-open its Support and Information Centre on October 6 - the first time since the coronavirus pandemic shut its doors in March.

The centre in Baldings Yard, Cowper Road, Dereham, provides emotional, social and practical support to people in the Dereham area whose lives are touched by cancer.

A trustee for the centre, Zoë Flint, said: “Our volunteers are looking forward to welcoming people back to the centre, and providing support for cancer patients and their families.

“We will be following Covid-19 regulations which means that for the time being all sessions must be by appointment only. We hope to resume drop-in services as soon as guidelines permit.”

The centre will be open on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday mornings and will offer support over the telephone or by face to face consultations and will also provide reflexology therapies.

For further information, call Zoë on 01362 851819 or 07710 897498 or to book a consultation on October 6, 8 or 9, call Betty on 01362 697706.