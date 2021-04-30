‘Everybody is clubbing together’- Charity’s fund-raising drive

Published: 7:02 AM April 30, 2021

A Norfolk charity is “chuffed” with support it is receiving from local residents and businesses, as it prepares for a month-long book sale to raise funds.

Zoe Flint, who has been running Dereham Cancer Care since the death of its founder, Janet Money, said the charity would operate a book stall at the town’s Tesco throughout May.

“We’re chuffed with Tesco’s support,” said Ms Flint, who added that the books would be replenished daily and people were welcome to donate both cash and books for the sale.

Dereham Cancer Care coordinator Zoe Flint, said the charity was "chuffed" with the support it had received. - Credit: Zoe Flint

“Some of the books I’ve been amazed at, they’re absolutely wonderful - the condition and also the variety,” she added.

The charity recently decided to downsize by letting go of one of its two units - which was acquired by the neighbouring P&D Foams and Furniture.

As a kind gesture, the furniture shop reupholstered one of the charity’s chairs.

The reupholstered chair, up for grabs in the charity's raffle. - Credit: Dereham Cancer Care

“They covered it in beautiful purple, which is our colour,” Ms Flint explained.

The charity now plans to give the chair away in a fund-raising raffle, with tickets costing £5.

When enough tickets have been bought to meet the chair’s estimated value, a winner will be selected.

Books donated for Dereham Cancer Care, in preparation for the charity's month-long book sale at the town's Tesco - Credit: Dereham Cancer Care

It has not just been P&D lending a helping hand to the charity, with businesses from across Dereham and beyond assisting them.

Swanton Morley PR company Tangerine Creative recently donated the charity a new banner, and is in the process of redesigning its website.

Meanwhile, Dereham’s Co-op Funeral Services have given them supermarket vouchers to help provide supplies for meetings, with support also received from Swanton Morley’s Wensum Valley Electricals and Mattishall’s ADP Accounting.

“Everybody’s clubbing together, which is absolutely lovely,” said Ms Flint.

She added: "If anybody needs any kind of support, or any help, we're there for them, even if our opening hours are restricted.

"They don’t have to be going through cancer themselves, it can be a loved one that’s going through it. We support people impacted or affected by cancer."

Those wishing to enter the raffle for the newly upholstered chair can contact enquiries@derehamcancercare.co.uk. Dereham Cancer Care can also be contacted on 01362 288089