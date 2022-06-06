Bricklayer died after lorry collision on A47, inquest hears

A bricklayer with a "complex history" of mental health troubles died in hospital three days after being involved in a collision with a lorry on the A47.

Kieran Churchman, 24 and from Dereham, died in Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge on December 6, 2020, following an incident on the A47 close to the town in the early hours of December 3.

An inquest into his death held on Monday heard how Mr Churchman had initially been taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital to be treated for a range of traumatic injuries suffered when the lorry collided with him.

Later that day, he had surgery for one of these, a leg injury, after which his condition worsened and he was transferred to the Cambridgeshire hospital, which specialises in traumatic brain injuries.

During the hearing, some questions were asked of whether a quicker transfer to Addenbrooke's could have saved him and whether communications between the two hospitals were clear enough during his treatment.

But Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk, said she was satisfied that since his death both hospitals had addressed these concerns and had reviewed how they communicate.

Meanwhile, the inquest also heard how "a lack of oversight" from the youth team of the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) had led to Mr Churchman not receiving the support he otherwise might have done.

The inquest heard how in the months prior to his death, Mr Churchman had been found on the same stretch of road by police and referred to the mental health services for assessments.

He had previously been "known" to the youth team at NSFT and had been detained under the mental health act on more than one occasion - most recently in October 2020. However, there were questions over how at risk he was judged to be by the Trust.

A report conducted by the Trust read out at the hearing, said: "The lack of oversight from the youth team meant that the ongoing provision of support [for him] was absent."

Giving a narrative conclusion, Mrs Lake said: "Kieran stepped into the path of an oncoming vehicle and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to hospital where he died."

