Dereham set to host final Breckland Cabinet Roadshow

PUBLISHED: 17:29 28 January 2019

Leader of Breckland Council William Nunn. Picture: Ian Burt

Leader of Breckland Council William Nunn. Picture: Ian Burt

Archant

A council roadshow which has visited various towns in an effort to make it easier for residents to get involved is set to visit Dereham on its last stop.

The Breckland Council Cabinet Roadshow has so far visited Thetford, Swaffham, Attleborough and Watton, with Dereham set to host the last event on February 5 at the Breckland Council head offices.

Council leader and cabinet chairman William Nunn made the decision to hold alternate cabinet meetings in public locations in Watton, Dereham, Swaffham, Attleborough and Thetford to make it easier for residents to attend and speak directly to cabinet members.

He said: “We have been incredibly excited to take the cabinet meetings into our local communities and provide more opportunities for local people to be involved in our democratic processes.

“I look forward to welcoming any local residents who would like to see what happens at cabinet or who may wish to put questions to us about the things that are important to them and their community.”

