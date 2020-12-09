Church creates festive wreath trail in town

Published: 6:00 AM December 9, 2020

Dereham Baptist Church has created a festive wreath trail through the town to try and spread some Christmas cheer. - Credit: Abigail Nicholson

Can you find all 32?

Dereham Baptist Church has created a festive wreath trail through the town to try and spread some Christmas cheer.

Lyn Milns, 72, a volunteer from the church came up with the idea of getting businesses and schools to create wreaths to be put in shop windows to create a trail.

Last year the church hosted its first Christmas wreath festival, which was a "huge success" according to Mrs Milns.

"The idea to put wreaths in the windows of businesses came after the awful year the businesses in the town have had," She said.

"We thought it would be a great way to spread some Christmas cheer while also helping out some local businesses by encouraging people to look in their windows and see what they have on offer."

People are able to pick up a wreath trail sheet from the YMCA shop in the town or download it on the Dereham Baptist Church website.