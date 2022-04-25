Norfolk band release new single and look ahead to first gig abroad

A band originating in Dereham has released its latest single - ahead of playing a flurry of gigs across the UK and in Paris.

Floral Image was formed in 2019 by Jack Warner and Fergus Nolan, who had struck up a friendship through their mutual love of music 10 years prior at Dereham Sixth Form College.

Incredibly, their first song was played by Huw Stephens on BBC Radio One - before they had even played a live show.

Now a five-piece with a passion for producing upbeat, psychedelic pop, the band has just released its new single, 'Dial In', which Jack describes as their own take on 1990s rave-house.

"It is basically our psychedelic take on 90s acid house," said Jack, who plays keyboard in the band.

"It is very Manchester-inspired and we hope it is one to get you moving. Hopefully it's one that can really bring people together."

The single - released on Catch 21 Records - is accompanied by Floral Image's second music video, which has been produced by their drummer, Mitch Forsyth, and close friend Alberto Allica.

Mitch joined the band having moved to Norfolk from London to study, while bassist Matty Kennedy and guitarist Jonny Briggs hail from Attleborough and Wymondham respectively.

Jack and second guitarist Fergus share vocal duties, with the latter taking the reins on Dial In.

Now, attention has turned to an exciting period of touring, which will see Floral Image play at a variety of venues up and down the country.

Notable dates include a headline slot at Norwich Arts Centre on June 23, as well as a show at Supersonic in the centre of Paris.

Later in the summer they'll be performing at Wide Skies and Butterflies, a brand-new festival taking place at the West Raynham Estate near Fakenham.

"We haven't done any festivals before, and certainly nothing of that size," added Jack.

"We're really excited about that and to start playing this new song outside. It's what we imagined when we wrote it - everyone in the sunshine, a little bit tipsy. It's the perfect match."

Floral Image will play at Wide Skies and Butterflies on Saturday, August 6. For tickets, visit wideskiesfestival.co.uk.

Their new EP is due for release in July.