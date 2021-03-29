'It's a minefield' - Pubs' reaction to vaccine passport plan

Published: 1:18 PM March 29, 2021

Mid Norfolk pubs have balked at the idea of requiring pub-goers to provide a vaccine certificate as a condition of entry.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said last week the government was considering certificates for places like pubs, but acknowledged there were "ethical problems that need to be addressed".

Paul Sandford, landlord of the Railway Tavern in Dereham, said he did not think the so-called 'pub passports' were a good idea.



He said: "To be honest it’s a minefield. In theory yes it sounds like a simple idea for people to show some sort of passport but policing it would make an already difficult situation impossible.



"Then there's the issue of staffing and making it viable. Obviously we want everyone to be in a safe environment but it has to work for the business."

Mr Sandford added that because most of his pub's customers were under 50 and unlikely to be vaccinated soon, vaccine certificates would make their reopening less viable.

Geoff Sorrell, from the Beeston Ploughshare, a community owned pub in mid-Norfolk, said he also thought the plan was unrealistic.

Mr Sorrell said the Ploughshare was planning to reopen its outdoor areas from April 12, and indoors from May 17, with the same hygiene and social distancing measures they had last summer.

He said: “All the precautions will be in place. It will be socially distanced with table service. We’re also erecting a marquee which will be sheltered but partly open.

“The idea of a passport is unrealistic. We’re not even required to test staff, but we are considering asking staff to volunteer for the lateral flow test. But even those tests aren’t conclusive.”

The chairman of the Norwich and District Camra, Campaign for Real Ale, Ian Stamp, said he was also against the idea.

He said: "It is an unworkable pile of nonsense, absolutely ridiculous. Every publican has worked hard to make pubs safe and just want to be able to open up, so the idea they would voluntarily stop people coming in is just idiotic."

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has been tasked with leading a review into the possible use of coronavirus status certificates as part of the road map for releasing England's lockdown.



