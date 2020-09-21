Search

Santa Flaws: Father Christmas needs a tow for festive event to go ahead

PUBLISHED: 11:18 21 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:30 21 September 2020

Dereham and District Round Table Santa Sleigh Collection

Santa’s sleigh is still set to visit towns and villages in mid Norfolk this year - but only if something other than a reindeer can be found to pull it.

Dereham and District Round Table (DDRT) says its volunteers are “determined” to make sure Father Christmas can visit families across the area this year, despite the pandemic.

But the one thing keeping Saint Nick from visiting is a towing vehicle.

A spokesperson from DDRT said: “With everything that has happened in 2020 we are determined to make sure we are out and about in December in some way.

“We have the sleigh, we have our volunteers and we even have the big man himself, but we need some assistance with a towing vehicle. Each year this is our biggest obstacle.

“Things will need to be different, but we will do our best. The team are absolutely determined to bring their Christmas cheer in the best and safest way we can.”

To offer help or support you can call DDRT on 01362 521175.

Topic Tags:

