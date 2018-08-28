Search

Advanced search

Group aims to shout about everything that is good about Dereham

PUBLISHED: 11:38 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:38 23 November 2018

A scene from the 2018 Dereham Carnival. Picture: Nick Butcher

A scene from the 2018 Dereham Carnival. Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

A community organisation is working to shout about all that is good about Dereham.

The aboutDereham Partnership wants everyone to know about Dereham - where it is, its many amenities and attractions and its wonderful community spirit.

The partnership was formally constituted in January 2018.

They have produced a four-page leaflet “About Dereham” which can be found in local shops and the library.

They have also created a website, https://aboutdereham.org which a lists some of the main community organisations in Dereham which are providing services to residents or for visitors to the town.

The website aims to include all local community groups, clubs and associations, so that anyone moving into Dereham or visiting could find out just what is available to them and their family.

The aboutDereham website also has a guide to many of the main events going on in Dereham, including the Dereham Memorial Hall, the Mid-Norfolk Railway, Dereham Carnival, Dereham Blues Festival, the Jazz Society and many more.

Group spokesperson Carolyn Coleman said: “It’s not yet a comprehensive guide to everything that goes on in the town. But it will be. “Many local organisations that we talk to say that residents are unaware of what they offer.

“I am sure that is true. It is equally true that nowadays, people go online to find out what is available to them.

“That’s why all local clubs and societies should be listed. We also plan to produce a new tourist guide to the town.”

At the aboutDereham Partnership meeting on November 21, at Aldiss Park, members discussed their vision for Dereham 2035.

They hope to contribute their ideas to the town council’s own vision for the future of Dereham.

Meanwhile, the group is anxiously awaiting the outcome of the proposal that they submitted to Breckland Council’s Market Town Initiative.

If funded, this proposal would mean the group can employ experts to recommend new town centre maps and pedestrian

signage – something which many groups have been saying is long overdue.

Most Read

Video US huntress sparks outrage with pictures from Norfolk shooting party

American huntress Larysa Switlyk led an all-female hunting party in Norfolk. Picture: Larysa Switlyk/Facebook

Revealed: The winners of the Norfolk Business Awards 2018, hosted by Katherine Ryan

Norfolk Business Awards 2018. Ciaran Nelson of Anglian Water who presented the Outstanding Achievement Award to Norwich Research Park. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography.

Inquest to take place following deaths of two men in A47 crash

Riki Boughen was the passenger in a Ford Transit van which collided with a coach on the A47. Picture: Rachel Rostron

Public told to avoid Norwich road after man seen ‘making threats’

Police have closed Bluebell Road in Norwich following reports of a man acting suspiciously in the area. Picture: Pete Walsh

Video ‘We will do our very best for you’ - Delia Smith makes pledge to Norwich City fans despite ‘huge financial challenge’

The Norwich City Football Club AGM. Delia Smith. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Public told to avoid Norwich road after man seen ‘making threats’

Police have closed Bluebell Road in Norwich following reports of a man acting suspiciously in the area. Picture: Pete Walsh

Body found in North Walsham believed to be that of missing man

Police have confirmed the body of a man was found in North Walsham this morning. Picture: library

Katherine Ryan reveals what comedians really think of Norfolk

Comedian Katherine Ryan hosting the Norfolk Business Awards 2018. Photo credit Simon Finlay Photography.

Norfolk safari park set for go-ahead

Edward Pope, who hopes to crteate a safari park, with a water buffalo Picture: Ian Burt

Inquest to take place following deaths of two men in A47 crash

Riki Boughen was the passenger in a Ford Transit van which collided with a coach on the A47. Picture: Rachel Rostron
Rain

Rain

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast