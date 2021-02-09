Café with 'probably best bacon roll in the world' wants to serve alcohol
- Credit: Google
A café and coffee shop which once jokingly claimed to serve "probably the best bacon roll in the world" is looking to diversify after lockdown - by serving alcohol and opening until midnight.
The Departure Lounge, on Prince of Wales Road in Norwich, currently specialises in breakfasts, light bites and coffees, opening only during the daytime.
However, the family-run coffee shop has now lodged a bid with Norwich City Council to open throughout the evening and serve alcoholic beverages alongside its usual offerings - once the law allows it.
If approved, the café would open from 8am until midnight seven days a week, with last orders taken for drinks at 11.30pm.
In the application, owner Dritan Zhubi said: "The café has operated safely when allowed during coronavirus restrictions.
"The intention is to allow some expansion to the current offer, to be available as and when it is lawful to do so."
A spokesman for the café did not wish to comment further.
