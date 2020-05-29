Search

Grade II* listed windmill lit up for NHS and keyworkers

PUBLISHED: 16:22 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:00 29 May 2020

Staff at J R Light & Sound lit up Denver Windmill, near Downham Market, to show their appreciation for the NHS and keyworkers. Picture: Jamie Robinson

Staff at J R Light & Sound lit up Denver Windmill, near Downham Market, to show their appreciation for the NHS and keyworkers. Picture: Jamie Robinson

Archant

A Grade II* listed windmill was lit up with messages of thanks to the NHS and key workers.

Staff at J R Light & Sound lit up Denver Windmill, near Downham Market, to show their appreciation for the NHS and keyworkers. Picture: Jamie Robinson

The messages, which were in line with the 10th Clap for Carer event, were projected onto the tower of Denver Windmill by J R Light & Sound on Thursday, May 28.

The display was the company’s third illumination for the NHS and key workers.

Owner Jamie Robinson said the location was chosen as the windmill is currently under renovation and he wanted to highlight the historic building.

Staff at J R Light & Sound lit up Denver Windmill, near Downham Market, to show their appreciation for the NHS and keyworkers. Picture: Jamie Robinson

He said: “The windmill has been a landmark in the village since 1835, over the years it has deteriorated with the loss of its sails several years ago.

“Several residents from the village came out to have a look at the windmill and thanked us for doing it, they said it was lovely to see and appreciated all the hard work me and my team had put into it.”

Mr Robinson thanked Madison Shell, Roy Claydon, his technical team and representatives at Denver Windmill.

Staff at J R Light & Sound lit up Denver Windmill, near Downham Market, to show their appreciation for the NHS and keyworkers. Picture: Jamie Robinson

