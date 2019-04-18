Gallery

'We fell in love with his spirit and energy' - Denver Clinton's Rangers continue to honour brave boy's legacy

Power Rangers at Denver's Party. Picture: MELANIE SHARE Archant

This time last year, they were a group of strangers who were unknown to each other.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

They have been nominated for The Times' Unsung Heroes. Picture: ARCHANT STAFF They have been nominated for The Times' Unsung Heroes. Picture: ARCHANT STAFF

But thanks to one little boy's bravery, they were joined together in what would become a very special journey.

Known as Denver's Rangers, the group which was made up of individuals from all over the country came together for four-year-old Denver Clinton who died on Valentine's Day earlier this year.

The boy from Mattishall, near Dereham, had been diagnosed with neuroblastoma last May and his family received the news in November that the cancer was terminal. As a result, Denver's Last Wishes was formed to fundraise and give the family lasting memories - thus the band of Power Rangers was born.

As well as performing his favourite song Baby Shark at his Christmas party , members of the group also spent time with him at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital during his final moments, paraded as part of Denver's Superhero Walk through Dereham town centre, and walked behind his carriage during his celebration of life service .

Power Rangers were just some of the many superheroes who came to celebrate the life of Denver Clinton. Melanie Share, who organised the group, is pictured in the middle. Together they have been nominated for The Times' Unsung Heroes. Picture: Alan Palmer Power Rangers were just some of the many superheroes who came to celebrate the life of Denver Clinton. Melanie Share, who organised the group, is pictured in the middle. Together they have been nominated for The Times' Unsung Heroes. Picture: Alan Palmer

Now, in honour of Denver, the Red Ranger, who goes by the name of Dan Fountain when dressed in everyday attire, is continuing to raise money to help children with cancer as part of the fundraiser A Year of Fun for Denver.

With help from his fellow rangers, Mr Fountain is fundraising for Solving Kids Cancer and has so far completed the Zombie Inflatable 5k.

The 34-year-old said: “Like many others, Denver captured my heart and I was privileged to have been part of his life.

“I wanted to continue raising money in his honour as the Red Ranger and so Red Ranger Runs was created. All of the runs are done dressed up and I will be posting videos on my Facebook page.

“It's not just runs I'll be getting up to - I'm making it a year of fun. So you might see a video of the Red Ranger at Thorpe Park or going bowling.”

Other runs booked so far include a Tough Mudder in London, a colour run and neon night run, both in Norwich, and an inflatable colour run in Milton Keynes.

But he will not be doing them alone.

Melanie Share, of Beetley, near Dereham, brought the group together and will be joining in with some of the races alongside Pink Ranger, Samera Jones.

Power Rangers at Denver's Party. Picture: MELANIE SHARE Power Rangers at Denver's Party. Picture: MELANIE SHARE

Mr Fountain first became involved in Denver's journey after responding to Miss Share's Facebook plea for help. He already owned a costume which he had made for his nephew's fourth birthday party and wanted to get involved.

“From the moment I met him, much like everyone else, I fell in love with his spirit and energy,” he said.

Miss Share added: “I set up Denver's Rangers to surprise Denver and keep a smile on his face.

“Denver's Red Ranger will be doing various runs, with some of us for company, in memory of our favourite little man.”

Denver's Red Ranger, Dan Fountain, pictured with Denver Clinton. Picture: DAN FOUNTAIN Denver's Red Ranger, Dan Fountain, pictured with Denver Clinton. Picture: DAN FOUNTAIN

Denver's Rangers are made up of Miss Share, Mr Fountain, and Ms Jones, as well as Martin Crowley, Kieran Tooth, Matthew Hammond, Jody Hammond, and Mark Crouch.

· You can follow Red Ranger Runs here or donate via the Go Fund Me page .

· Find our more about Solving Kids Cancer here .

· Denver's Rangers have been nominated as part of The Times' Unsung Heroes campaign. Do you know a person or organisation that deserves recognition? Nominations can be from anyone of any age, or any local organisation, as long as they are based in or around Dereham, Fakenham or Wells. To enter fill in the form or email Donna-Louise.Bishop@archant.co.uk.