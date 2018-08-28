Stars set to support Denver at special day

Denver Clinton and Denver's Day organiser Paul Sandford. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY Archant

It started with a dream to fulfil a poorly boy’s last wishes but now the name Denver Clinton has become a worldwide story of strength and bravery.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Denver Clinton ready to switch on the Dereham Christmas lights. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Denver Clinton ready to switch on the Dereham Christmas lights. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Not only have thousands of people from across the globe been touched by the four-year-old’s journey but celebrities and sporting legends have been moved too.

The boy from Mattishall, near Dereham, has had the support of his local community behind him since he was first diagnosed with a rare form of cancer back in May.

And now he will be the guest of honour arriving in a helicopter at a special event named Denver’s Day - Full of Stars and Smiles.

The event has been organised to continue supporting the family’s fundraising efforts for Denver’s Last Wishes. Organiser Paul Sandford, landlord at the Railway Tavern, said he has been flooded with offers of support as well as donations for a grand raffle and sport memorabilia auction.

He said: “Everyone has been really receptive to this from all over the world.

“So many stars and celebrities have come forward to help because I think there’s been such a public outpouring of support. A lot of the people have been affected by it.

“People can relate to that, having sons and grandsons.”

He is currently receiving a thousand letters a day for Denver via a special postbox which has been set up in the pub.

Dereham’s current golden boy, Norwich City Footballer Todd Cantwell, will be at the event meeting people and signing autographs at Aldiss Park in the town on Sunday December 16 from 2pm.

Other sporting stars set to appear are Grant Holt, Dean Ashton, Anthony Ogogo, Darren Eadie, Mike Milligan, Adrian Coote, Kieran Nicholls, Roy Knight, Ricky Knight Jr., James Hill, and Robert Fleck.

Boxer Billy Joe Saunders also issued a message on social media to show his support.

One item of sporting memorabilia up for auction on the day includes a rare Wayne Rooney signed DC United shirt of which there are currently only six.

Mr Sandford added: “Please all turn out to see this little super hero.”

Denver will land at Dereham Town Football Club at around 3.15pm.

The celebrity football match between Help Delete Cancer Football Club and All Stars XI will start at 4.30pm. Tickets can be purchased on the gate at £5 for adults and under 16s £2.

- To keep up to date with all the events happening for Denver’s Last Wishes following the Facebook page Denver’s Journey.