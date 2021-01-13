£27,000 bid to improve 'tricky' village car park

Published: 4:23 PM January 13, 2021

The management committee at Denver Playing Field Association is asking people to join in with efforts to help make the Denver Playing Fields car park better. - Credit: Alan Thulbourne

Community members have issued a plea for help with fundraising to improve their car park.

The management committee at Denver Playing Field Association is appealing for help with efforts to make the Denver Playing Fields car park better.

The association said it "desperately" needed to upgrade the facilities on site by resurfacing the current area as use of the site increases, following the recent improvement of sports facilities.

Chair Alan Thulbourne said: "Over the past few years, we have been successful in attracting external funding into our site alongside our own fundraising.

"These include Sport England, Football Foundation, Norfolk Community Foundation, Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk and other local charitable foundations.

"This has meant that it is increasingly difficult for us to attract funding despite us continuing to increase usage of the site."

The project, which will also include new lighting and fencing, is said to cost £27,000, with £10,000 already gathered through pledges, grants and fundraising.

The chair added: "We need to remove the top grass to a suitable level, construct a bank at the edge of the car park near the pond area leaving a 1m grass service area around the outside of the car park, supply and lay a membrane and supply and lay crushed Tarmac to form a finished surface. This will create 75 spaces."

The car park will also be used by Denver Primary School for pupil drop-off and pick-ups.

The school tweeted: "Denver Playing Field Association have always been fantastic allowing our parents to use the car park to safely drop their children at school - even more important during these difficult times as everyone is able to socially distance on the playing field.

"Unfortunately the combination of bad weather, regular use and a grassy surface means that the car park is sometimes quite tricky to use. If anyone can help or knows someone who can then it would be greatly appreciated."

Anyone looking to help can contact Mr Thulbourne on alanthulbourne@icloud.com or 07810 778346.