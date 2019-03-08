Search

Norfolk village set to entertain families with first music festival

PUBLISHED: 20:08 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 20:08 22 July 2019

Rock and pop cover band, The Echo Chamber will be performing at the music festival. Picture: Denver Music Festival

Archant

A village in Norfolk is preparing for its first music festival aimed at families.

Maisie Mae, 14 year old singer and songwriter will be performing at the festival. Picture: Denver Music FestivalMaisie Mae, 14 year old singer and songwriter will be performing at the festival. Picture: Denver Music Festival

Denver will host a family fun day out that will see acts from across Norfolk perform for a day.

The event will take place on the Denver playing field in Downham Market on Sunday, August 25 from 12pm to 10pm.

It will feature performances from Catch 22, The Echo Chamber, Stretch Soul Gang and Maisie Mae. It will also have a fun fair.

Organiser Alan Thurlbourne said: "This is the first music festival we have planned, we've been on about it for three years now and thought we'd give it a go this year.

"The field can hold up to 2,000 but if we get half of that it would be brilliant."

Money raised from the festival will go towards the upkeep of the Denver playing field.

Food and drink stalls will be available, including a bar.

Adult tickets are £10 and child tickets £5 with free admission to children under five.

